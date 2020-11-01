A&M hears wake-up call on third downs vs. UA

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) rushes against Arkansas during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M won third down in a big way against the University of Arkansas on Saturday night at Kyle Field.

That went a long way toward explaining how the No. 8 Aggies beat the Razorbacks 42-31.

Texas A&M converted 7 of 11 third-down plays into first downs -- 63.6% -- while Arkansas was 3 of 11 for 27.3%.

"Man, we were converting," Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher said. "Third down is always a critical part of this game."

The Razorbacks came into the game holding opponents to a 32.4% conversion rate on third down to lead the SEC and rank 17th nationally, but Texas A&M nearly doubled that.

The Aggies were 7 of 8 on third-down conversions -- and additionally got two first downs with the help of Arkansas penalties -- in taking a 42-17 lead late in the third quarter.

Kellen Mond, the Aggies' senior quarterback who is 4-0 against Arkansas, had completions of 15, 14, 20, 8 and 13 yards on third down when the Aggies needed 5, 7, 16, 8 and 7 yards for first downs.

"I don't know. I really can't explain it," Razorbacks Coach Pittman said of the defense's struggles on third down. "I mean, they had open receivers and [Mond] got it to them and they caught the ball. We couldn't get pressure on him. I really don't know compared to the other four games.

"I know one thing, they didn't shoot themselves in the foot. They didn't have snaps that went left and right and dropped balls and all that kind of stuff. They didn't do that. They had enough concepts to get open and they played catch, and they did a nice job with it."

Junior linebacker Bumper Pool led the Razorbacks with 14 tackles after missing the previous game against Ole Miss on Oct. 17 because he had two broken ribs.

"I thought A&M had a good game plan coming in," Pool said of the Aggies' third-down success. "Obviously, they had two weeks [with an open date], just like us, and we didn't make enough plays. I thought we were a little undisciplined in our zones, which is uncharacteristic of us.

"But at the end of the day, they're a good team. They converted more on third down than us stopping them."

The Aggies came into the game with a third-down conversion rate of 57.7%, which ranked second in the SEC and fifth nationally, so it's been a strength for them this season.

Texas A&M didn't give up a sack for the fourth consecutive game. The Aggies have allowed an SEC-low two sacks -- both in the first half of the season opener against Vanderbilt.

"That offensive line, probably one of the best we've faced this year," Pool said. "Very well coached.

"I thought we did good things in the rush defense at times. Just on third down we got to get off the field, and we didn't do that tonight."

Mond completed 21 of 26 passes for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception.

"Kellen was on," Pittman said.

Mond's favorite target was tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who had 6 catches for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wydermyer had catches for gains of 14 and 20 yards on third down to keep alive touchdown drives.

"He's a great player," Pool said. "We knew that going into the week. He was going to be an emphasis for us, but we didn't do a good enough job and that kind of hurt us on third down a lot, I think. A bunch of mistakes that we need to clean up."

Arkansas had a 33.3% conversion rate on third downs its first four games to rank 12th in the SEC and 82nd nationally, so the Razorbacks weren't too far off that mark against the Aggies. But with Texas A&M putting up so many points, Arkansas needed to do better to keep up.

It didn't help the Razorbacks that on average they had to make 9.6 yards on third down to get a first down.

"We have to do a better job executing what's called," said Arkansas senior quarterback Feleipe Franks, who completed 23 of 31 passes for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception. "We can't put ourselves in third and long.

"Just little things we need to correct to getting those first downs when we're in third-down situations. We have to do a better job with that."