Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER John W. and Carole L. Blanks, 14912 Kent Drive, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Kennard A. Gatewood, P.O. Box 99, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

ALMA Michael W. and Krystal D. Horne, 2807 Lyric Lane, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

AMITY Christina and Gary A. Bean II, 1403 Arkansas 84 East, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

ARKADELPHIA Kelisha Shunta Brown (aka Kelisha Hawkins), P.O. Box 1301, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

BAUXITE Jordan H. and Brandon A. Kloss (fka Jordan Hope Chafton), 10625 McCool Lane, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 7.

BELLA VISTA Anne E. Medin (fka Anne Medin Alsaidi), 1 Audley Circle, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

BENTON Bobby Wayne Moore, 16309 Rachel Wood Cove, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 7.

Lanise L. Williams, 825B Hacienda Drive, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Mary E. Hammond, 2038 Neeley, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Shirley A. Robinson, P.O. Box 1685, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Stephanie Alexander, 1805 White Oak Circle, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

Vanessa Jane Saunders, 512 South Shady Lane, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Adrienne Marie Putman (fka Adrienne Marie Geer, Adrienne Marie Faust, Adrienne Marie Peterson), 1802 S.E. Moberly Manor Drive Apt. 11, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

Charles M. Pennington, 2604 S.W. Aztec Place, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

BLYTHEVILLE Randy D. Copeland, 3844 E. County Road 122, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

BOONEVILLE Geoffrey Benjamin Sherriff, 225 W. Eighth St., Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

BRYANT LaFrances E. Johnson (aka LaFrances White), 3116 Whistling Pine St., Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

CABOT Bobby Glenn and Laniece Kathryn Jarry, 2218 Backbone Road, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

CAMDEN Frances Eleanor Jones (fka Frances Eleanor Harrison), 2106 Omega, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

CLARKSVILLE Romulo Delgado, 7 Cagle St., Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

Shannon K. Willems (fka Shannon K. Bauer), 715 Apple Tree Lane, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

CONCORD Debra D. Williford, 124 Fork Lane, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

CONWAY Bruce and Freeda Johnson, 4860 Abbey Gail Drive No. 1, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Shawna Ford, 7 Custer Lane, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

CORNING Karen Lynn and Robert Young, 405 N. Gregory St., Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

CROSSETT Megan Ann Chancellor, 433 County Road 421, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

DAMASCUS Jeffery Hubbard, 21 Longtree Drive, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

DARDANELLE Sheila Jean Tillman, 802 Hickory Lane, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

DUMAS Gregory Bess, 629 Dan Gill Drive, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

EMERSON Jerry Lee Bilbray, 113 East Main St., Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 7.

Tracy Lynn Wilson, 3680 County Road 7, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 7.

EMMET Rosemary Harris, 204 Arkansas 299, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

ENGLAND Barbara A. Shelton, 106 Andrew Road, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

James T. and Jennifer M. Bunting, 102 Chestnut St., Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

FARMINGTON Carolyn Sue Brewer, 484 Monterey Place, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

Jacque Carroll Pearce (aka Jacque Tatum Pearce; fdba Tatum Rose), 11394 Club House Parkway, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

FAYETTEVILLE Bettie Sue Patrick, 2361 N. Gooseberry Lane, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

James Alexander and Kristy DeShawn Mason, 3326 W. Gypsum Drive, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

Sean Micheal McCutchen, 5002 West Claxton Circle, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Allena Kennerly (dba Smashing Smiles PLLC; aka Allena Willis), 5100 South Zero St. No. 1408, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 7.

Cody Joe Gryzmala, 3501 South 66th St. Apt. A, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 7.

Jeffrey R. Teague, 7819 Huntington Way, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Terry Lee Mars, 2720 Utica St., Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 7.

HARRISON Jeremiah Colby and Elizabeth Gale Ricketts, 5686 Lost Lane, Oct. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

HARTMAN Nathan Scott Downen, 646 County Road 3020, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

HOPE Hunter Drew and Kelsey Deshay Toombs (aka Kelsey Lowe; fka Kelsey Warren), 135 County Road 217, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

HOT SPRINGS Andre Terrell Ford, 137 Clairmont St., Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

Juanita Renee Rust, 155 Rockdale Court, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Ophelia A. Tarango, 706 Summer St., Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

Stacey A. and Kelli A. Thompson, 132 Deer View Circle, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

HOXIE Lesley Eugene Overholser Jr., 400 N.W. Randolph St., Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

JACKSONVILLE Gary Douglas and Cheryl Ann Uekman, 5105 Old Tom Box Road, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

Jerry Wilson (fdba Already There Trucking; dba Wilson Lawn Care), 13404 Peters Road, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

Jessie Terrell Manning and Shumbaya Tilaya Robinson-Manning, 1309 McArthur Drive, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

JONESBORO April A. Sutton, 2115 Manchester Drive, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Christopher Sean and Taylor Lee Thomas, 4708 Wildwood Lane, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

Paulette Kay Barnes, 1819 S. Culberhouse St., Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

Wilson Nwokeabia Ekoh, 3513 Race St. No. 22, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

LAFE Anthony Ray and Pamelia Jean Snyder, 741 County Road 503, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

LITTLE ROCK Alaton and Barbara Knox Taylor, 5507 Wren Road, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

Cindy Lillian Henriquez, 3101 Echo Valley Drive, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

Crystal Jamerson (aka Crystal Morgan), 9400 Stage Coach Road Apt. 1325, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

E.J. Outley, 55 Legends Drive, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Freda Maxwell, 10918 Lancelot, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Jamia Foster, 2704 S. Chester St., Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Jayla N. Williams (fka Jayla N. Smith), 4710 Sam Peck Road, Apt. 2079 Bldg. 18, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

Karlah Bass, 1800 Broadway St., Apt. 1318, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

Lois J. Pickett, 2009 Schiller St., Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Megan E. Straczek (fka Megan E. Collins), 501 Napa Valley Drive, Apt. 411, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

Meleasa R. Click, 2405 Vance St., Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Raquel Narvaez (aka Raquel Naruaez, Raquel Narvaes, Raquel Narvez, Raquel Naravez), 609 Brewer Road, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

Tyesha O. Liggins, 12 Pickering Drive, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

LONOKE Jeremy J. Honey, 114 Tennison Loop, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

MABELVALE Lawrence Wesley Perry, P.O. Box 474, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

William R. and Barbara J. West, 10609 Sardis Road, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

MALVERN David Dewayne Porterfield, 203 Gough St., Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Lynada Smith Hixon (aka Lynda Smith, Lynn Hixon), 110 W. Sullenberger Ave., Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

MORO Ella Mae Baker, 3828 Arkansas 238, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

MORRILTON Bryan C. and Jessica M. Wallis, 2 Cactus Lane, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

Jason and Tabitha McCoy, 107 Adams St., Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Timothy James and Frances Michelle Fayard, 214 Riverview Road, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

MOUNTAIN HOME Nicole B. Gillespie, 511 Sierra Drive, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

NEWPORT George Logan Beckett, 2310 Arkansas 14 West, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Jack Justice III., (fdba Rock City Transport and Towing, Inc.), 4905 Sarna Drive, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

Lisa Benson, 1131 W. Scenic Drive, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

Marilyn G. James, 6216 Whitby Lane, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

Sonya N. Williams, 410 Valley View Drive, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

Toni Hamp, 2805 Seminole Trail, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Tramer Moore, 1419 West 10th St., Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Tyeashia Marie Allen, 2011 Aztec Drive Apt. 801, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

PARAGOULD Connor A. and Dominoque N. Baldwin (fka Dominoque N. Walker), 2803 Carriage Hills Drive, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

Francis M. Smith, 504 Michelle Drive, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

PARKIN Santia D. Robinson (fka Santia D. Wallace), P.O. Box 462, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

PETTIGREW Chase Morris, 2734 County Road 5099, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF Atless Brown, 1303 Blackhawk Ridge Lane, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

Crystal Nichole Lewis (aka Crystal Cosen), 3404 S. Linden St., Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

Joshua D. Barnes, 204 Park Place, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

Leodis Coleman, 800 S. Hickory St., Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

Regina Ann Demery, 2301 Grider Field Ladd Road, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

POCAHONTAS Charlotte Renae Zitzelberger, 1900 Dalton St., Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

PRAIRIE GROVE Melissa Lynn Rogers (fka Melissa Riddle), 302 E. McCormick, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

PROCTOR Rickey McCauley, P.O. Box 145, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

QUITMAN Dana L. Ritter, 57 New Home Road, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

Jeremy Boyce, 3734 Heber Springs Road West, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

ROGERS Cristela Dora Valladares Martinez (aka Cristela Dora Martinez, Dora Cristela Valladares, Cristela D. Valladares Martinez), 930 N. Turtle Creek Drive, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

Jaime Guadarrama, 1409 W. New Hope Road, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

Juan Jaime Dominguez (aka Juan J. Dominguez-Rico, Juan Dominguez), 2203 S. Ninth St., Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Sally Warren Knotts (fdba Bella and Buddies Groom Shop), 14285 Pleasant Ridge Road, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

Thomas J. Scully, 3105 East Bluehilld Drive, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

Thomas Joe Harper, 12617 N. Old Wire Road, Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

ROLAND Jamie L. and Amy J. White, 33101 Arkansas 300, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

RUSSELLVILLE Carl Allen and Regina B. Rothecker (aka Gina Rothecker), 110 Candlewick Drive, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 7.

Meagan Robinson (aka Meagan Guarino), 911 Muscadine Lane, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 7.

SEARCY Mary Hudson, 207 South Oak St. Apartment No. 3, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Sandra White (fka Sandra Haynes), 616 Live Oak Drive, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

SHERWOOD Linda Ann Hall, 8011 N. Claremont St., Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 7.

Ritalyn Y. Kameli (aka Rita Kameli), 9508 Maryland Cove, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

Virginia Lynn Benight, 4 Alicia Lane, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

SPRINGDALE Cortini Lane, 2007 Kim Ave., Apt. No. D, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 7.

Frank Stowell, 770 S. 40th St., Apt. E105, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

Julie A. Kidd, 4100 Lankford Ave., Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

Tammy M. Martinez, 514 Butterfield Coach Road Apt. C106, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

William C. Freeman, 512 Holcomb St., Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

STAR CITY Judith Kelli Baggett (fka Judith Kelli Davidson), 507 E. Bobbies Circle, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

SULPHUR ROCK Christene Star Hawkins (fka Christene Star Cleveland, Christene Star Martin), 1505 E. Wright St., Oct. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

TEXARKANA Danny R. Hawthorne, 2511 E. 24th St., No. 43, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

VAN BUREN Daniel K. Andrews, 147 Circle H Lane, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

VILONIA Kevin Wade Horsley, 4 Laci Lane, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

WALNUT RIDGE Eric Michael Reed, 1606 Holly St., Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 7.

WESLEY Amanda Evans, 352 County Road 6332, Oct. 22, 2020, Chapter 13.

WHITE HALL Jeremy Vanveckhoven, 12301 Dollarway Road, Oct. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

WILMAR James Earl Coleman, 2407 U.S. 278 West, Oct. 21, 2020, Chapter 13.

WYNNE Kevin Leray Sanders, 526 Union Ave. West, Oct. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.