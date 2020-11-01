Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Kinco Constructors, 3801 E. 10th St., Little Rock, $395,000.

Liveco Construction Co., 4920 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Hy Road Construction, 1101 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $98,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., 114 Hallen Court Little Rock, $500000

Billy Hartness Construction, 58 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., 304 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $300,000.

John R. Hanks Construction Company, Inc., 26 Caurel Court, Little Rock, $300,000.

Stine and Company Prime Real Estate, 709 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $285,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 839 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., 204 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $240,000.

Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 719 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $206,000.

Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 723 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $201,400.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 14 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $200,000.

Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 725, 721 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $197,200.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 108 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.

Fitzhugh Construction, Inc., 115, 117, 119, 121 Sanibel Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.

Kristen Saffa, 2721 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Sunpro Solar, 7 Chambord Lane, Little Rock, $77,200.