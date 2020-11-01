Cartoonist’s work on show at Arts Center

Chaney Jewell, curator with the Arts and Science for Southeast Arkansas, prepares the pieces for the “Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters” exhibit that opens Thursday.

With a satirical nod to past rough-and-tumble political seasons and a smile and a wink to World War II-era veterans, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas opens “Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters.”

The exhibit opens Thursday and runs to Saturday, Jan.

23.

In the past, newspaper and magazine cartoons were powerful tools often used to lambaste politicians or make policy statements, and many of the greats picked one side of the political spectrum or the other to skewer, Walters didn’t play favorites.

Chaney Jewell, ASC curator, said during Walter’s newspaper cartoon career in the 1930s and 1940s, which included stints at the Western Newspaper Union in Wichita, Kan. and in Marengo at the Republican-News in Ill., Walters lightly and humorously criticized each side equally.

The 20 pieces in the exhibit also feature Walter’s interpretation of the lighter side of a soldier’s life.

For instance, Jewell said, “There is a soldier peeling potatoes, who says, ‘I could be doing this back at the farm.’”

Often the pieces are playful, with bits of whimsy like Walter’s often-repeated image of a full moon looking down on the characters, making observation commentary on the scene below by the expression on its face.

ASC’s mission is to house and highlight Arkansas artists, and with that in mind, the staff is trying to find a new home for Walter’s 286-piece collection.

These were acquired during the late 1960s, but the staff isn’t sure how the pieces came to ASC.

“It doesn’t fit our scope… We thought it would be a shame to donate it without [hosting] a farewell exhibit first,” Chaney said.

In addition to cartoons, he drew postcards.

The soldiers and the moon remain but the young females are often scantily clad, while others show older women who seem intent on keeping their husbands in check.

For more information about the “Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters” exhibit, call the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at (870) 536-3375 or go to www.asc701.org.