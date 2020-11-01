Communication, honesty are secrets to success for new Cedar Ridge principal

— When Tracey Owens was trying to make up her mind about whether to apply for the principal’s job at Cedar Ridge High School, it was her 11-year-old daughter, Addison, who pushed for it.

“She really wanted me to apply,” Owens said. “She wanted me to be in the same building she’s in at the high school.”

Owens said she applied for the position after the former principal resigned before school started.

“It was something I prayed about for weeks. I want this school to be the best,” Owens said, noting that Addison attends CRHS, which comprises grades six through 12.

Owens said she grew up in the Southside area and attended school there from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1990. She then earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, followed by a Master of Science in Education and Education Specialist degrees from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Owens said she began teaching full time in January 1995 at her alma mater, Southside.

“I taught middle school and high school math and social studies until 2002,” she said. “In July of 2003, I left Southside and went to work for the Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative as a mathematics specialist.”

Starting with the 2012-13 year, Owens said, she came to Cedar Ridge to be the math coach for the district and, six years later, was named director of curriculum and instruction, a position she worked in for two years before being named the high school principal this fall.

Owens said that before she went to college, she knew she wanted to teach. The education field wasn’t completely foreign to her, as she had an aunt who was a teacher.

At UCA, Owens said, she was majoring in social studies, and her adviser, Theman Taylor, encouraged Owens to minor in math, science or a foreign language.

“I chose math because I always did well in math, and I liked it,” she said.

With 25 years in education under her belt, Owens said, her ultimate goal is to develop a student-centered classroom.

“I believe students should be actively participating rather than passively learning,” she said.

She said she would rather see students engaging in discussions with each other as the teacher facilitates the learning.

Owens also said she sets high expectations that allow students to rise to a high level of excellence and become lifelong learners.

The hardest part of her job, she said, is “getting high school students to understand you want what is best for them. At this point in their life, they feel like everyone is out to get them. I just want them to understand that the decisions they make can impact them forever.”

But the rewards are worth the effort, Owens said, especially when teachers come up to her and tell her, “You are making a difference, and they like it here.

“I had a teacher send a text to me today that she overheard another one saying how giving her a card thanking her for giving up her time meant so much to the teacher and that she felt appreciated,” Owens said.

Her secrets to success are simple, she said: “Be upfront with others, communicate regularly, and don’t think you alone can make things better. It takes everyone to make the school successful.”

Owens also works with the Excel by 8 initiative and serves on the Independence County Education Summit Committee, both of which are components of IMPACT Independence County.

“With Excel by 8, we will help increase children’s health and education outcomes by creating a reliable grid, where all families and communities have access to resources — from high-quality learning opportunities to essential health care services,” she said.

That relates to her philosophy of education, as Owens explained: “We must identify what is most essential for students to learn, set clear goals and assess — formatively and summatively — to measure student growth. We, as stakeholders, must agree to hold students accountable for their learning and their expectations to strive to improve their learning.”

She has been married for 13 years to Adam Owens, who is the water superintendent for the city of Newark. Although they’ve known each other since high school, it wasn’t until mutual friends got the two together that they started talking and, eventually, dating.

Tracey Owens said she enjoys reading and being outdoors in the sunshine, a trait she has passed down to Addison, who plays basketball and softball and likes to hunt and fish.

“I like to fish as well,” Owens said.

Cedar Ridge Superintendent Sherry McMasters said she has very high expectations for Owens, as well as the faculty and staff.

“Mrs. Owens has the knowledge, experience and fortitude to lead Cedar Ridge High School through these unprecedented times while developing an environment of commitment to student success,” McMasters said.

Cedar Ridge resource language arts teacher Jabeth Willett praised Owens’ move to the principalship.

“In a year of uncertainty when administrators who have held their positions for many years are choosing to leave, Tracey has chosen to step in,” Willett said.

“She has stepped in to be a leader, to offer a helping, guiding hand, to offer an encouraging smile and kind understanding words. We are lucky to have her and all of our new administrators at Cedar Ridge High School,” Willett said.

“Transition is always hard with a new administration,” agreed Wanda Wilson, eSchool administrator/registrar. “We were blessed with two very good ones this year. Tracey has got us off to a great new beginning, and I feel like we will have a good year.”

Julie LaRose of the special education/local education agency said she has seen a difference in the morale of the high school faculty and staff this year.

“Despite the craziness and stress of this year, I think the employees feel like [Owens] cares about them and their well-being,” LaRose said. “It has been a good year so far.”