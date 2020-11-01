Connery, the original Bond, dies at age 90

FILE - In this file photo dated April 20, 1964, James Bond, alias, Sean Connery, finds himself in a sticky situation with actress Shirley Eaton at Pinewood Studios, near London. Miss Eaton was given a liberal coating of gold paint for a scene in the latest Bond thriller "Goldfinger," with unidentified woman at top. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Victor Boynton)

LONDON -- Sean Connery, the charismatic Scottish actor who rose to international stardom as the suave secret agent James Bond and then abandoned the role to carve out an Oscar-winning career in other rugged roles, has died. He was 90.

Connery's wife and two sons said he "died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family" in the Bahamas, where he lived. Son Jason Connery said his father had been "unwell for some time."

Bond producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they were "devastated" by the news. They said Connery's "gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent" was largely responsible for the success of the film series.

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words -- 'The name's Bond... James Bond,'" they said in a statement.

Daniel Craig, the current Bond, said Connery "defined an era and a style" and that the "wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the country was mourning "one of her best loved sons."

Connery, was a commanding screen presence for some 40 years. He was in his early 30s -- and little known -- when he starred in the first Bond thriller, 1962's "Dr. No," based on the Ian Fleming novel.

"Dr. No" was a box office hit and launched a franchise that long outlasted its Cold War origins.

Connery continued as Bond in "From Russia With Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," "You Only Live Twice" and "Diamonds Are Forever," often performing his own stunts.

"Diamonds Are Forever" came out in 1971, and by then Connery had grown weary of playing 007 and feared he wasn't being taken seriously despite his dramatic performances in Alfred Hitchcock's "Marnie" and Sidney Lumet's "The Hill."

"I'd been an actor since I was 25, but the image the press put out was that I just fell into this tuxedo and started mixing vodka martinis," he once complained.

When he walked away at age 41, Hollywood insiders predicted Connery would soon be washed up. But Connery went on to play a wide range of characters and proved equally adept at comedy, adventure or drama.

He won the affection of fans of the "Indiana Jones" franchise when he played Jones' father opposite Harrison Ford in the third picture, 1989′s "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." He turned in a poignant portrayal of an aging Robin Hood opposite Audrey Hepburn in "Robin and Marian" in 1976 and, 15 years later, was King Richard to Kevin Costner's Robin Hood in "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves."

He was the lovable English con man who joined Michael Caine in swindling people in a distant land in "The Man Who Would Be King" and the bold Russian submarine commander in "The Hunt for Red October."

He won his Oscar for supporting actor in 1987 for his portrayal of a tough Chicago cop who joins Elliot Ness' crime-fighters in "The Untouchables."

He kept his promise not to play Bond again until 1983, when he was lured back by an offbeat script about a middle-aged 007. Based on the only Fleming story that hadn't been nailed down by the film empire Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman created, Connery took the role and helped produce the film. The result was "Never Say Never Again," a title suggested by his wife, Micheline Roquebrune.

Connery had a troubled first marriage and a history of comments justifying domestic violence. In 1962, he married Diane Cilento, an actress best known for her role as Molly in "Tom Jones." They had a son, Jason, who also became an actor, but the union proved tempestuous and ended in 1974.

Cilento would allege that he had physically abused her, and Connery defended his behavior in interviews. In 1965, he told "Playboy" magazine that he did not find "anything particularly wrong about hitting a woman -- although I don't recommend doing it in the same way that you'd hit a man. An openhanded slap is justified -- if all other alternatives fail and there has been plenty of warning."

When Barbara Walters brought up those remarks in a 1987 interview, he said his opinion hadn't changed because "sometimes women just won't leave things alone."

Connery was widely criticized, but still received numerous honors, including being chosen as commander of France's Order of Arts and Literature, and a Kennedy Center honoree in 1999. The following year Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed him a British knight, for services to film drama.

In 2005 he was chosen for a lifetime achievement award by the American Film Institute.

Thomas Sean Connery was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Edinburgh, Scotland, the first of two sons of a long-distance truck driver and a domestic worker.

He left school at age 13 during World War II to help support his family.

"I was a milkman, laborer, steel bender, cement mixer -- virtually anything," he once said.

Weary of day labor, he joined the British navy and was medically discharged after three years because of stomach ulcers.

He got his first big acting break singing and dancing to "There is Nothing Like a Dame" in "South Pacific" on the London stage and in a road production before going on to act in repertory, television and B movies. He went to Hollywood for two early films, Disney's "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" and "Tarzan's Greatest Adventure."

As his acting roles diminished when he reached his 70s, Connery spent much of his time at his tax-free home at Lynford Cay in the Bahamas. He played golf almost every morning, often with his wife.

Information for this article was contributed by Bob Thomas and Hillel Italie of The Associated Press.

