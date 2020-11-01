Contact tracing loses effectiveness

As the coronavirus soars across the country, smashing daily records and surpassing 9 million cases nationwide, tracing the path of the pandemic in the United States is no longer simply challenging. It has become nearly impossible.

Gone are the days when Americans could easily understand the virus by tracking rising case numbers back to discrete sources -- the crowded factory, the troubled nursing home, the rowdy bar.

"It's just kind of everywhere," said Crystal Watson, a senior scholar at the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who estimated that tracing coronavirus cases becomes difficult once the virus spreads to more than 10 cases per 100,000 people.

In some of the hardest-hit spots in the United States, the virus is spreading at 10 to 20 times that rate, and even health officials have all but given up trying to figure out who is giving the virus to whom.

There have been periods earlier in the pandemic when infections spread beyond large, well-understood clusters in prisons, business meetings and dinner parties, tearing through communities in ways that were nearly impossible to keep track of. But for the most part, that experience was isolated to hard-hit places like New York City in the spring and portions of the Sun Belt in the summer.

This time, the diffuse, chaotic spread is happening in many places at once. Infections are rising in 41 states, the country is recording an average of more than 79,000 new cases each day, and more Americans say they feel left to do their own lonely detective work.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"I was so careful," said Denny Taylor, 45, who said he had taken exacting precautions -- wearing a mask, getting groceries delivered -- before he became the first in his family and among his co-workers to test positive for the virus.

Lying in a hospital bed in Omaha, Neb., last week, he said he still had no idea where he caught it.

Uncovering the path of transmission from person to person, known as contact tracing, is seen as a key tool for containing the spread of the coronavirus. Within a day or two of testing positive, residents in many communities can expect to get a phone call from a trained contact tracer, who conducts a detailed interview before beginning the painstaking process of tracking down each new person who may have been exposed.

"We were pretty successful, and we were very proud of how the case numbers went down," said Dr. Sehyo Yune, who supervised a team of contact tracers in Massachusetts this spring.

It was one of several strategies that helped tamp down earlier outbreaks in places like Massachusetts, New York and Washington, D.C.

But as cases skyrocket again in many states, many health officials have conceded that interviewing patients and dutifully calling each contact will not be enough to slow the outbreak.

"Contact tracing is not going to save us," said Dr. Ogechika Alozie, chief medical officer at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, where hospitalizations in the county have soared by more than 400% and officials issued a new order for residents to stay at home.

In some places, overwhelmed health officials have abandoned any pretense of keeping up.

In North Dakota, state officials announced they could no longer have one-on-one conversations with everyone who may have been exposed. Aside from situations involving schools and health care facilities, people who test positive were advised to notify their own contacts, leaving residents largely on their own to follow the trail of the outbreak.

When a first major outbreak hit Grand Forks, N.D., in April, the problem was clear: More than 150 employees of a wind turbine blade factory were infected. The factory shut its doors for several weeks, and public health officials tested and contact traced each case.

Now, though, any sense of control has vanished. New cases of covid-19 have tripled since the beginning of October to 850 a day in Grand Forks, and about half the people contacted by the health department say they are not sure how they became infected.

"People are realizing that you can get it anywhere," said Kailee Leingang, a 21-year-old nursing student who also works for the state as a contact tracer in Grand Forks.

Even Leingang has fallen ill, along with several of her colleagues. She traces her case to her parents, who first started showing symptoms. Beyond that, the trail goes cold.

"They have no idea," she said of where her parents came in contact with the virus.