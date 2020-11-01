Conway Arbor Week activities begin Saturday

— In years’ past, the Conway Tree Board has celebrated Arbor Day on the first weekend of November with a big planting ceremony that averages about 500 people.

“November is a really great time to plant trees in central Arkansas,” said Krista Quinn, county extension agent for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. “Normally, we have a large Arbor Day festival that we put on every year.

“Last year, we did one in Laurel Park in Conway with different educational exhibits, but this year, due to COVID-19, that didn’t seem like a good idea.”

Instead, the Conway Tree Board has decided to host a Conway Arbor Week, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday with a virtual private event of the planting of a tree at the Robinson Cemetery. Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry will deliver the Arbor Day proclamation, and representatives of the Robinson Cemetery Board and the Conway Tree Board will speak.

“Trees have an aesthetic quality that play an important environmental role for Conway residents,” Castleberry said. “So many parts of the historic parts of Conway have beautiful trees that are just as important to the historic fabric as the homes.

“In terms of absorbing water runoff, areas with great tree canopies help with rainfall absorption. Trees improve water quality in Conway by slowing and filtering rainwater. This protects our aquifers and the Conway Urban Watershed.”

Castleberry said the Conway Tree Board does great work in Conway.

“We appreciate all the work they do,” he said.

The Robinson Cemetery was chosen as the host site for this year’s event because of the number of older and declining trees in the cemetery. Quinn said the trees are hazardous and need to be removed, so the planting ceremony will start the process of replacing some of those trees.

“The Conway Tree Board wants to continue to help the Robinson board with tree-management issues,” she said. “But one of the problems is the problem they have with the funding for tree removal — it is very expensive.

“We are wanting to work with them and get them grants to help with the cost of the tree management and plant some younger trees. They have a lot of trees that are older.”

Quinn said Conway Tree Board members assessed all of the trees at both the Robinson Cemetery and the Oak Grove Cemetery and ultimately decided that because the trees at the Oak Grove Cemetery look really good and healthy, the focus should be at Robinson.

She said 12 hazardous trees were identified in the cemetery that need to be removed, and others need pruning.

“The Robinson Cemetery is a historic African-American cemetery in Conway, so I think it is going to be a nice celebration to honor those who are buried in the cemetery and their families who still live in the community,” she said.

Conway is celebrating 14 years as an official Tree City USA community.

“Our Tree City USA certification demonstrates our commitment to the wise management of our community forest,” Quinn said.

She said it is the Conway Tree Board’s hope that its annual Arbor Day celebration will encourage people to become advocates for trees and work to conserve and care for the trees in their yards and in the community.

At 7 p.m. Nov. 10, as part of Conway Arbor Week, there will be a free virtual presentation on Native Trees for Home Landscapes.

Quinn said she will discuss some of the benefits of planting native trees and suggest some that are known to perform well in yards in Arkansas.

“I will also provide tips for planting and caring for trees to ensure that they thrive,” she said.

Those who want to attend can register in advance for this meeting by going to the link http://bit.ly/NativeTreesConway.

On Nov. 12, the winners of the Healthy Trees, Healthy Lives student art contest will be announced on the board’s social-media pages.

Quinn said that throughout the week, there will be educational social-media posts about the benefits of trees and how they improve human health and the environment.

“Trees provide an enormous benefit in communities by cleaning our water and air and helping keep us healthier,” she said. “They shade our homes and reduce energy costs. … It is easy to take trees for granted.

“This is an opportunity to make sure people are aware of what trees provide and how they are helping us every day.”