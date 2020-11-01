POLICE BEAT: Driver jailed after North Little Rock pursuit

Driver jailed after pursuit, police say

North Little Rock police arrested a man on an aggravated robbery charge early Saturday morning, according to an arrest report.

An officer reported seeing a vehicle that had no lights on and was speeding turn right onto Percy Machin Drive. The officer pursued the vehicle to West 33rd Street and Marion Street, where the driver exited the vehicle and was arrested, the report said. Arrested was Devantae Wright, 18, of North Little Rock, the report said.

The vehicle had been stolen 50 minutes earlier during a reported aggravated robbery, according to police.

Wright was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail late Saturday. He is charged with felony aggravated robbery and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Crash said to lead to woman's arrest

A state trooper arrested a Columbia, Tenn., woman in North Little Rock early Saturday after the woman fled the scene of an accident, according to an arrest report.

Police were sent to 18823 Arkansas 365, where a stolen SUV and an 18-wheeler had collided, and the driver of the SUV had fled on foot, the report said. Officers set up a perimeter in the woods nearby and reported arresting Jessica Wert, 23.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Officers detained her at gunpoint and took a firearm from her, then found drug paraphernalia on her person, according to the report.

Wert was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she was not listed on the jail roster as of Saturday night. She is charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony theft by receiving, misdemeanor driving on a revoked license, misdemeanor careless and prohibited driving, and misdemeanor fleeing on foot.

Woman arrested on several drug counts

Sherwood police arrested a woman Friday night on drug charges after her vehicle was pulled over for speeding, according to an arrest report.

The vehicle driven by Chesterica Thomas, 19, was traveling at 49 mph in a 35 mph zone, the report said. After the vehicle was stopped, the officer smelled marijuana coming from inside, the report said.

Police found marijuana and multiple paraphernalia items in the vehicle, the report said.

Thomas was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she is charged with felony possession of marijuana with purpose, four misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor speeding.