Fayetteville stands tall after seeing MVP tumble

Fort Smith Southside’s Hayley Hall and Toree Tiffee (left) attempt to block Fayetteville’s Kennedy Phelan during the Class 6A state volleyball final at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Fayetteville won its fourth state title in six years and fifth overall by defeating Southside. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

HOT SPRINGS -- Not even losing its top hitter to an injury could stop Fayetteville from another state volleyball title.

Senior outside hitter Rosana Hicks crumpled to the ground after apparently making contact with the official's stand at the end of a play and had to be helped off the floor with her team trailing early in the fourth set.

But the Bulldogs surged late to claim a 25-12, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20 victory over Fort Smith Southside in the Class 6A finals Saturday at Bank OZK Arena.

Senior Gracyn Spresser, who earned tournament MVP honors, said the team had extra motivation trailing 4-1 when Hicks was injured.

"The next thing that went through my head was we needed to finish it for her," Spresser said. "We knew she wanted it just as bad as the rest of us. No matter if she stays in the game after that or not, we played for Rosana."

Fayetteville Coach Jessica Phelan said her team, which defeated Southside for the third time in four meetings this season, sharpened its focus when the 6-1 Central Michigan commitment left the court.

"I thought if anything, they dialed it in a little bit more," Phelan said. "I'm just proud of how the team responded to keep fighting and pushing."

Maddie LaFata, a 5-10 sophomore, was inserted into Hicks' spot in the lineup and came up big to the tune of six kills in 11 swings in basically one set.

"She has battled injuries, and for her to come and have that moment, I was just really proud of her," said Phelan, whose team won its fifth state title and fourth in six years.

Hicks finished with a match-high 20 kills despite not playing most of the final set for Fayetteville (21-1), while sophomore Brooke Rockwell added 18. Freshman middle hitter Regan Harp chipped in with 12 kills and six blocks.

Spresser, a 5-8 senior libero who will go play beach volleyball at Missouri State, anchored the defense with a match-high 23 digs, while junior setter Kennedy Pheland dished out 58 assists.

Sophomore Ashley Ruff also served up three aces, including two big ones in a four-point run that gave Fayetteville a 20-16 lead in the fourth set.

Fort Smith Southside Coach Natalie Throneberry said her team didn't get off to a great start, but the Mavericks competed hard.

"Fayetteville got rolling, but that's a testament to this team," Throneberry said. "They fought back and found a way to inch closer in the second set, not hang their head and win that third set. I thought at 15-15 we were going to take that fourth set and go five and see what happens. But we just couldn't get over that hump."

Senior middle hitter Aleigha Johnson had a team-high 13 kills for Southside, which lost for the third consecutive year in the finals. Avery Fitzgerald and Toree Tiffee each put up double-doubles. Fitzgerald, a 6-0 senior Mississippi State commitment, finished with 12 kills and 17 digs, while Tiffee, a 5-11 junior, added 12 kills and 15 digs. Sophomore libero Tinsley Freeman had a team-high 20 digs.

Senior setter Hannah Hogue, an Arkansas commitment, dished out 36 assists, while Hayley Hall and Olivia Melton combined for 11 blocks for the Mavericks (16-4).