Files: State care lax for people with disabilities

Four of the state's five Human Development Centers have seen covid-19 infections in clients, records show. The map shows locations of the centers which serve people with disabilities and the total number of associated client illnesses at each.

Three of five state-run homes for people with developmental disabilities broke coronavirus prevention rules in recent months, inspection reports show, risking illness in vulnerable clients.

Inspectors cited the Booneville, Conway and Arkadelphia Human Development Centers in August and September reports for disregarding practices meant to keep covid-19 at bay, an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette review of public records found.

Issues cited in the reports include:

• Employees failing to wear masks while working with clients.

• Improper disposal of employee gowns worn in covid-positive clients' rooms.

• Failure to place sick clients in segregated areas.

At the Booneville Human Development Center, for example, residents who tested negative for covid-19 reportedly were kept in their rooms while others who tested positive roamed the halls, an inspector wrote in an Aug. 25 report.

The inspection reports, records of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, describe lax infection-control practices in group-living settings where covid-19 spreads quickly and where clients -- some of whom have trouble communicating or don't speak at all -- may not be able to object.

In response to a summary of the reports, Disability Rights Arkansas Executive Director Tom Masseau said the reported Booneville isolation practices were the "exact opposite" of what staff members were supposed to be doing, and that it "is not looking out for the welfare of the residents."

"When we're dealing with a virus that spreads so easily ... to hear that you have staff not taking the proper precautions, and interacting with residents who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, is alarming," he added.

Mass testing after a first positive case July 31 found widespread cases in the Booneville facility, which has private rooms, Division of Developmental Disabilities Services Director Melissa Stone wrote in an email. Positive clients were moved out of "majority negative" areas "where possible," she said.

"There was a single dormitory that had no cases, and those clients were kept separate from others," Stone wrote. "Given the private room nature and the fact that clients had been exposed in all but one dorm of the facility, [Booneville Human Development Center] followed [Arkansas Department of Health] guidance in isolation or separation techniques."

Stone said officials disagreed with a characterization that personal protective equipment usage problems were "widespread" at the five facilities, which take the issue "seriously," she said. She cited regular training and spot checks for nearly 1,800 employees, as well as enhanced monitoring.

Roughly 870 residents live in the state-run centers for people with developmental disabilities and sometimes with other health or mental-health issues. The "congregate settings" are at risk during the pandemic because of close quarters and personal contacts, such as helping clients eat, bathe or use the toilet.

This year, more than 330 clients were infected across the Booneville, Conway, Warren and Jonesboro sites, according to the Health Department. Thirty-two were hospitalized, and one died.

Only Arkadelphia reported no cases among clients, records show.

Throughout the crisis, the state's Department of Human Services and its Division of Developmental Disabilities Services sought to reassure parents and guardians that the centers were taking care to protect clients, especially during months when campuses were closed to visitors.

"At [Conway Human Development Center] we are working hard to practice social distancing, frequent hand-washing and appropriate infection prevention practices. We are also encouraging all employees to model and teach those positive hygiene behaviors to our residents," reads a June 11 letter notifying guardians of two staff and two resident positive cases.

But more recent records show that in some instances, practices slipped.

Inspection reports from Arkadelphia, Booneville and Conway -- covering site visits from July 31 through Sept. 1 -- found at least eight staff members, including supervisors, not wearing personal protective equipment around clients or disposing of it in ways that could spread infection.

On Sept. 1, a rehabilitation instructor at Conway Human Development Center was sitting on a couch with a client, his mask dangling below his chin. The teacher told an inspector that he is supposed to wear the mask "all the time," but "when you wear it for eight hours it gets uncomfortable."

The dangling mask violated federal guidelines on face coverings for personnel at long-term care facilities during the public health emergency, according to the report.

At Booneville Human Development Center, sick clients' rooms were on the same halls and floors as recovered and well clients, a report said. When the inspector asked a residential care worker how clients were isolated, the worker said clients who tested negative were confined to their rooms, while people with positive diagnoses were "out and about."

The worker pointed out one such client walking in a hall, whom an inspector later verified had tested positive for covid-19.

Overall, the facility "failed to ensure" clients who tested positive for covid-19 were not commingled with clients who tested negative, an inspector wrote on Aug. 25.

National experts say inadequate infection-control practices and infrequent enforcement are recurring problems in intermediate care facilities, the technical term for settings like Arkansas' human development centers.

"We know that the standards weren't upheld in congregate settings, and never really have been," said Rebecca Cokley, director of the Washington, D.C.,-based Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress. "The disability community has been saying for decades that these places are not safe -- and yet we've been ignored."

In an interview with the newspaper, a former employee of the Booneville center said staff members originally were told they would work only with covid-positive or covid-negative clients to reduce the risk of infection.

"That worked out for about a week, and then they pretty much quit doing that," said the former employee, who declined to be named for fear of retaliation.

Department of Human Services documents support the worker's account.

On Aug. 24, a regulator reviewing a covid-19 inspection with the facility's superintendent, director of nursing and infection-control nurse asked the group of administrators, "Do staff get floated to other buildings?"

"They are usually dedicated to areas, but if they call in, you have to move somebody," the superintendent told the inspector, according to the report.

As has been permitted in other health care settings during the public health emergency, staff members may work with both covid-negative and covid-positive clients, Stone wrote.

"The key is to use the appropriate PPE [personal protective equipment] and follow proper steps in disposing of and putting on new PPE between working with clients," she said. "In most instances, [the Booneville Human Development Center] staff work with only Covid-positive or Covid-negative patients during a shift."

'LEFT BEHIND'

Masseau, the Arkansas advocate, said he initially was pleased with the way the Human Development Centers responded to the pandemic, including restricting visitors and testing clients.

"If you compare them with the prisons, the jails, and the psychiatric residential treatment facilities, they're doing a much better job," he said. "But the standards are set so low."

His perception also has changed in recent months as some centers experienced case surges, he said, including at Booneville. About 89 clients, nearly 75% of the facility's population, were sickened, according to the Health Department.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Reports of safety problems come as the centers continue to fend off outbreaks. The most recent positive cases to appear in a report were at Conway Human Development Center on Oct. 23, data show. Two residents and four staff members tested positive. (Stone said there sometimes is a lag between a positive test and its recording in the Health Department's reports.)

Nationally, the pandemic's toll on people with disabilities who live in group settings remains unclear. The federal government is not requiring intermediate care facilities to report detailed virus data, as it has for nursing homes, said Alison Barkoff, director of advocacy for the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Representation.

As a result, she said, Congress has focused on the skilled nursing facilities -- setting regulations and showering them with relief funding -- while sites that primarily serve people with disabilities are "left behind."

"All of these other facilities are kind of flying under the radar," she said.

Experts said the pandemic laid bare a pressing need for more robust safety standards in group settings where people with disabilities live. That includes efforts to transition to more home- and community-based care, said Cokley of the Center for American Progress.

The group sites have been "a coal mine full of canaries," she added.