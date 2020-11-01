Gift time!

With the holiday season approaching, sportsmen are in the gift-giving and gift-getting moods. Hunters and anglers always appreciate new gear, so we're here to offer a few suggestions.

Bad Birds 2

We recently finished reading "Bad Birds 2, Another collection of (mostly) true stories starring the gobblers we all love to hate," by Jim Spencer of Calico Rock.

Spencer, a former Arkansas Game and Fish Commission employee and former assistant editor for "Arkansas Wildlife" magazine, is a prolific freelance writer who has penned the "Bad Birds" column for "Turkey and Turkey Hunting" magazine since 2001. This book follows his original "Bad Birds," which was published in 2010.

I have been a fan of Spencer's work for longer than I've known him, and that's a very long time. His turkey hunting articles are exciting, and "Bad Birds 2" honors some of the hardest birds he has hunted. Some he killed and some he didn't. In both cases he explains why, to the best of his knowledge.

He relives the hunts with his trademark irascibility and bluntness, but I am most impressed with the respect and deference he pays to the American wild turkey and to turkey hunting. The structure is formulaic and contains the obligatory homages to celebrity turkey hunters. Spencer refers to them as "turkey hunting royalty." It is unnecessary because Spencer needs validation from nobody. His work stands on its own merits. Distractions aside, it's a mighty fine read.

Copies are $26, including shipping and handling. Additional copies are $18. For information, contact Spencer at modernmountainman@gmail.com.

Eldridge Hardie

If you're looking for a coffee table collection of fine hunting and fishing art, we strongly recommend "The Sporting Art of Eldridge Hardie."

A Colorado native, Eldridge is a full-time professional wildlife artist since 1963 specializing in watercolor re-creations of hunting and fishing scenes, wildlife and landscapes. The 216-page book contains 150 paintings divided into three sections devoted to upland hunting, angling and waterfowl hunting.

Hardie's style is semi-impressionistic, with a comforting soft focus that is very easy on the eyes. He captures the chill and desolation of late fall and early winter immaculately, especially the exact shade of a pale blue December sky and its icy cirrus clouds. He really nails the waterfowling scenes.

Hardie demonstrates a deep affinity for hunting dogs, which are generously represented. My lone criticism is an apparent disconnect between bird dogs and game in the upland section. When quail and pheasants flush, dogs rush forward simultaneously. It is a sublime moment of chaotic motion. In Hardie's upland scenes, the dogs are mostly statuesque amid the blur of flushing birds. On the other hand, the dogs are all handsome, dignified and proportional. Dog enthusiasts will approve.

The fishing paintings put you in the scene, and they fuel my wanderlust and adventurism. If your definition of art requires art to inspire, then Hardie's works fit the bill. Copies are $75, including shipping. For information call (303) 756-5662 or visit eldridgehardie.com.

GPS

A global positioning satellite unit is a valuable tool for hunters and anglers, especially hunters who go places where they might get lost. Especially if used with a compass, a GPS will help you find hunting spots, hunting stands and other remote waypoints while helping get you back to your camp or vehicle at the end of your outing.

For more than a decade I have used a Garmin eTrex, but I recently upgraded to a Garmin GPSMAP 64SX. The water-resistant unit has a 2.6-inch color screen and is preloaded with TopoActive Maps, a considerable upgrade from the basic topographic maps that came with the eTrex.

The controls are much more intuitive and user friendly than the eTrex. All of the buttons and controls are on the front of the unit. Controls for the eTrex are all over the place, and despite having used it for so many years, it is still a challenge to remember which buttons to punch.

The GPSMAP 64SX is available locally for about $250, which makes it a bargain for yourself or as a gift.

Carbonation Caddy

On day trips or multiday outings, it's always a challenge to keep carbonated beverages fresh. The Drinkmate instaFizz is a solution.

The bundled package includes a 21-ounce stainless steel bottle and can fizz up to 15.5 ounces of fluid. Fill the bottle and insert a carbon dioxide cartridge. Twist the cap to infuse a carbonation charge into the bottle, which fits easily inside a backpack, tote or cooler.

MSRP for the bottle is $54. You can get a bottle and 20 CO2 cartridges for $65. For information, visit idrinkproducts.com.

Multi-Tool

I love multi-tools and use them often, but the Leatherman Wingman is my favorite for most hunting, fishing and camp chores.

The Wingman contains a plier attachment with needlenose and regular pliers, and also a wire cutter and wire stripper. It has a Phillips screwdriver, wide standard screwdriver and fine point standard screwdriver, the latter of which also has a file on one side of the blade and a 1.5-inch ruler on the other side. Curiously, the ruler contains gradations but no numbers. Another attachment has an integral can opener and bottle opener.

There's also a knife attachment. The back half of the blade is serrated.

On the other side of the handle is a scissors attachment.

The Wingman comes with a pocket clip and a Cordura carrying case with a belt loop and a snap flap. MSRP is $60.