Hackett repeats despite a step up

HOT SPRINGS -- It took just four years for Hackett to win its first volleyball title, but it didn't take nearly as long for the Hornets to win their second.

Hackett played its best games of the postseason to knock off Paris 25-13, 25-14, 25-23 and win the Class 3A state volleyball championship Saturday night at Bank OZK Arena.

The victory was the second in a row for Hackett (22-2) at the state finals. The Hornets captured a Class 2A crown in the program's fourth year of operation last season. The school then made the jump up in classification this year and duplicated that title run.

"It's just exhilarating," Hackett Coach Bridget Freeman said. "Our hashtag all year is that we called ourselves the dream team. My seniors, they are the ones who started the program when they were in seventh grade. To finish it with that group of seniors is just icing on the cake."

The three-set win was even more special for Freeman because of the way her daughter, Madeline, came through when the senior-laden Hornets needed her. The junior was named the MVP after finishing with 14 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks.

Senior Rain Vaughn added eight kills and 2 blocks for Hackett (22-2), which took two of three meetings between the teams.

Junior Alyssa Komp had 10 kills and sophomore Bailey Forst had seven kills for Paris (16-4), but the Eagles looked unsettled at times after rolling through their previous three state tournament games.

"We just didn't come out to play," Paris Coach Jordan Devine said. "We just didn't look anything like we did last week. We didn't pass as well, didn't set our middles, didn't swing. Maybe it was nerves, but after a set you'd think they'd go away.

"I just don't know. But we'll go back, work on it and come back ready for next year."

Hackett never trailed in the match. Freeman had four kills in the first set and three more in the second, both of which were runaway wins for the Hornets. But Paris clawed back to make things interesting in the third.

The Hornets scored the first six points of the frame until a kill from junior Akira Robinson got the Eagles back in it. Paris managed to tie it at 20-20 on a blast along the left side from Forst. Hackett regained the lead on another Freeman kill and would eventually secure its title on a Vaughn winner.

"We just stepped up in 3A, and we just really wanted to prove we could do it," Bridget Freeman said. "It's kind of surreal, too. [Madeline] is my kid, and I scream at her, and I yell at her all the time. So I think I've got to give her some props [Saturday].

"She did what I asked of her to do. She took a hard shot Thursday night and didn't know if she'd be able to compete. But she just said, 'We've got to, mom, we've got to do it just for the seniors.' "