Hopefuls racing clock with stops in battlegrounds

In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. ( AP/Patrick Semansky )

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden crisscrossed two key Northern battleground states on Saturday in a string of campaign stops with Election Day just three days away.

Trump had four rallies planned across Pennsylvania, beginning with one in Bucks County and ending in Montoursville, Pa., while Biden appeared in Flint, Mich., with plans to visit Detroit later.

The two states were part of the so-called Blue Wall -- Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania -- that have leaned Democratic in recent national elections but which were crucial to Trump's victory in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

Trump has trailed in polls of those states throughout the 2020 campaign, in an election cycle marked by a coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession.

In Bucks County, Trump, a little more subdued than he has been in front of thousands of people at bigger rallies, spoke to several hundred people seated in folding chairs arrayed in a field in front of a stage and a podium. The field was in front of the farmhouse where George Washington planned the crossing of the Delaware River.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A36hDnFOdY]

In three days, the president said, "this is the state that will save the American dream."

He predicted victory in Pennsylvania. "A great red wave is forming. As sure as we're here together, that red wave is forming. They see it on all sides and there's nothing they can do about it."

At one point, the president asserted that the Pennsylvania results would not be clear on Election Day.

"So you're going to be watching on Nov. 3. I think it's highly likely you're not going to have a decision because Pennsylvania's very big," Trump said. "We're going to be waiting. Nov. 3 is going to come and go, and we're not going to know. And you're going to have bedlam in our country."

The president criticized Biden's trade practices in a state hit hard in recent years by job losses and after the economic downturn this year caused by the coronavirus.

"For decades, they targeted your steel mills, shut down your plants and sent millions of your jobs overseas, all while lining their pockets with special interest cash," Trump said. "No one embodies this betrayal and treachery more than Joe Biden."

He spoke about the controversy surrounding Biden's son Hunter's foreign dealings, about Trump's own news media coverage and how unfair he thinks the coverage has been of his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have done an incredible job. At some point they are going to recognize that," Trump said after criticizing Biden for focusing too much on the virus. "We've done an A-plus job. I give ourselves a D, or maybe an F, in terms of public relations." Trump tried to correct an ad-lib from a speech he gave on Friday in which he accused doctors of trying to profit off coronavirus deaths.

On Saturday, he said of Biden's concerns about the pandemic, "We agree, we agree it's serious," but added that his rival's "only plan is to make you a prisoner in your home, a prisoner in your own country."

Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump defended the president's handling of the pandemic and criticized Biden for his dire warnings about the crisis.

The first lady told a crowd in Wisconsin that the Trump administration has "worked tirelessly" on behalf of Americans during the crisis. She accused congressional Democrats of being obstacles to further virus aid.

Like the president, Melania Trump is going after Biden for saying the United States is headed for a "dark winter."

"That is not the statement of a leader," she said, adding, Biden wants to make people hide in fear in their basements rather than "work bravely" to find solutions.

She said the president is is focused on destroying the virus and creating ways for people to safely gather with friends again.

OBAMA STUMPS

Biden, for the second-straight day, traveled to the Upper Midwest, a critical region where he has multiple ambitions: to win back voters who drifted to Trump in 2016 and to turn out as many traditional Democratic voters as possible.

After making stops in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday, Biden devoted Saturday to Michigan, where Trump held a rally the day before. The Biden campaign is now focused on getting Black men to turn out to vote. To that end, Biden enlisted a marquee surrogate to help his cause: former President Barack Obama.

"Joe Biden is my brother. I love Joe Biden, and he will be a great president," Obama said Saturday.

Biden is also running a series of ads featuring young Black men from Flint, Mich., tying local issues to the election. One walks through the history of Black voter suppression; another starts with Biden saying "Black Lives Matter, period."

In the past two weeks, Obama campaigned solo for Biden in Pennsylvania and Florida, but Saturday was the first time in the general election that he and Biden campaigned together in person. The former president has the potential to help Biden, who served two terms as his vice president, with key groups like Black voters as well as younger people who might not be naturally drawn to a septuagenarian moderate like Biden.

Obama laid into Trump over his handling of the pandemic, emphasizing a theme that has been a central message for Biden in the closing days of the campaign.

Seizing on Trump's claim that doctors were profiting from coronavirus deaths, Obama said, "He cannot fathom, he does not understand the notion that somebody would risk their life to save others without trying to make a buck."

Trump is continuing to hold crowded rallies, and Obama ridiculed him for his obsession with crowd sizes, asking: "Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid? Was he traumatized?"

Biden has focused almost exclusively on Trump's inability to control the pandemic. "We're gonna beat this virus and get it under control and the first step to doing that is beating Donald Trump," Biden said after Obama spoke in Flint.

MICHIGAN EVENTS

The Biden campaign is also planning to deploy Obama to south Florida and Atlanta on Monday, where he will try to help not only Biden, but also two Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

The trip to Michigan on Saturday was also an opportunity to lend a hand in a close Senate race, as Gary Peters, an incumbent Democrat, is trying to fend off a challenge from his Republican opponent, John James.

Biden and Obama also were scheduled to be at a Saturday night event in Detroit where Stevie Wonder was scheduled to perform.

"The only way we're gonna win this fight, a fight against injustice, is by voting," Wonder, who is from Saginaw, Mich., told the crowd gathered at a drive-in rally Saturday in Detroit. "We must vote justice in and injustice out."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1031campaign/]

The performer called Tuesday's election "the most important one in my lifetime."

Trump isn't ceding Michigan to Biden. He visited Waterford Township, near Detroit, on Friday and held a rally in the state capital, Lansing, last week.

Republicans are betting that Trump can win a second term by driving up turnout among his strongest supporters -- white men and rural voters -- while limiting Biden's advantage with Blacks and Hispanics. Democrats in several swing states worry that voters of color may not be excited enough about Biden to show up in the numbers they need.

In Michigan, Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat who represents the Flint area, said he had been pressing for a couple of months for Biden or Obama to visit the majority Black city where a water crisis that began in 2014 sickened the city's residents, exposing stark racial inequities.

"Showing up matters," Kildee said. "The message is important, no question about it. But there's a message implicit in showing up, especially in Flint. This is a community that has felt left behind many, many times and overlooked many, many times."

90 MILLION VOTES

As of Saturday morning, nearly 90 million voters had already cast ballots nationwide, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Tens of millions more will vote by the time polls close on Tuesday night.

While in Pennsylvania on Saturday, the president railed against a recent Supreme Court ruling that will allow that state to count mail ballots received as many as three days after polls close.

The extra time, Trump claimed, would allow for fraud and potentially deny him a win in the state. "What's going on?" he asked during a late afternoon rally in Reading, Pa. "That was a very disappointing opinion, but I've had many disappointing opinions from the Supreme Court."

With the campaign down to the final days, Trump's closing sprint includes, in addition to the four stops in Pennsylvania, nearly a dozen events in the final 48 hours across states he carried in 2016.

Biden will close out his campaign on Monday in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born and the one he's visited more than any other. The Biden team announced that the candidate, his wife, Jill, running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, plan to "fan out across all four corners of the state."

If Saturday was any indication, the final 72 hours of the 2020 campaign will get nasty.

Speaking in Flint, Mich., Biden joked of Trump, "When you were in high school, wouldn't you have liked to take a shot?"

The Democrat then called the president a "macho man" and said he was "weak."

Biden's reference to "taking a shot" at Trump was reminiscent of remarks Biden made at least twice before indicating he'd fight the president if both were younger. Trump, too, on Saturday suggested he could beat up Biden if given the chance and suggested the former vice president wears sunglasses to cover up "surgery on the eyes."

"Remember when he said he'd like to take me to the back of the barn?" Trump asked.

He then waved his hand, suggesting he could easily topple Biden.

"He's not a big guy," Trump said of his Democratic opponent. "A slight slap, you wouldn't have to close your fist."

Information for this article was contributed by Maggie Haberman, Thomas Kaplan, Michael D. Shear, Astead W. Herndon, Nick Corasaniti and Kathleen Gray of The New York Times; and by Steve Peoples, Alexandra Jaffe, Zeke Miller, David Eggert and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.