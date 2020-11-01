Kimberley Michelle Wilson & Kenneth Hebson

Stonehouse Villa in Driftwood, Texas, was the setting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, for the wedding of Kimberley Michelle Wilson and Kenneth Hebson, who goes by KC. The officiant was Claybourne Ross of First Baptist Church, Magnolia, Texas.

The bride is the daughter of Kathleen and Richard Wilson of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of the late Susie Wilson of Little Rock and Herb Wilson of Belen, N.M., and the late Phyllis and Darrel Bellville of Shelton, Wash.

Parents of the groom are Corally Ridge and Denise and Tom Hebson, all of the Austin, Texas, area. His grandparents are Alice and the late Ken Hebson of Gainsville, Fla., and the late Naomi and Clyde Ridge of Lockhart, Texas.

The ceremony was outside under a canopy of live oak trees decorated with a large swag of silver dollar eucalyptus, white and blush roses and burgundy dahlias, between the trees.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory gown with a fitted V-neck bodice and a skirt made with multiple layers of tulle. She carried a bouquet of silver dollar eucalyptus, white and blush roses and burgundy dahlias.

Maid of honor was Rose Hensley of the Austin area. Bridesmaids were Kristi King of Chicago and Kendis Seward and Jenna Eastburg, both from near Austin. They wore agave green gowns in the style of their choice and each carried a single burgundy dahlia.

Flower girl and ringbearer were Quinn Schaller-King and Dylan Schaller-King of Austin, niece and nephew of the groom.

Serving as best man was Scott Hebson of Austin, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Adam Eastberg, Thomas Kincaid, Will Ross, cousin of the groom, and Glenn Paul, all of the Austin area. Seating the guests were Michael Newman, Matt Miller and Neal Gondran, all from the Austin area.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Villa under an open-air white tent lighted with a chandelier. Dark wood guest tables were centered with garlands of silver dollar eucalyptus, baby's breath and candles.

The bride graduated with honors and a bachelor's degree in English, theatre and dance and with high honors from Texas State University and a master's degree in education. She is a theater teacher.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in business administration/finance from Texas State University and is employed in commercial lending.

The couple will live near Austin after a honeymoon in the Texas Hill Country.