Heal our democracy

In our congressional race, I voted for a friend, Joyce Elliott, the moral and honest choice, not for a wealthy peer.

French Hill, Donald Trump and I have one thing in common: Our families did extremely well questing for the American dream; all three of us were born with wealth and connections.

Hill is a lifelong friend of members of my family, who for four generations were leaders of Arkansas Republicans. Among my ancestors were Republican nominees for governor of Arkansas in 1894, 1896, 1900 and 1954--the last, my sweet father, a two-term mayor of Little Rock, lost to Orval Faubus. Mama's dad, my Grandaddy Couch, founded/created the multi-state electrical grid now called Entergy.

French Hill, like DJT, pretends climate change is fake news. This is like saying that gravity does not exist. Hill and Trump are cartoon characters out of Orwell's totalitarian "Animal Farm." Look at fires in America's West, now. Look at increases in numbers, strength, size of hurricanes, feet of rain. Zeta. Now! All predicted by scientists for 50 years.

Hill has not spoken out about Trump's inept handling of covid-19. Over 125,000 American deaths were avoidable if Trump/Hill, et al., had action plans like every civilized country in Europe, where they have decent national insurance, as does Canada. So many avoidable deaths during this global pandemic is tragic and unforgivable.

Hill voted against Trump's impeachment last December. Both men violated their sacred oaths to protect the U.S. Constitution.

Vote for a good soul, Joyce, not French, who has sold his principles for wealth and power. My family has been in Arkansas since 1803, in Little Rock since territorial days. Some owned slaves, some were ministers, some were good folks, some not. All flawed. Only Jesus was perfect. Let's restore our damaged democracy.

PRATT CATES REMMEL JR.

Little Rock

'Twas a hearty laugh

I want to thank Richard Mason for the good laugh in his column last Sunday. He said he was tired being lied to, so he was voting for Biden. Thanks, Richard, it was the best laugh I had all week. May I make a small suggestion? You should get your news from other sources than MSNBC.

JIM ISOM

Vilonia

Working hard for you

Covid-19 has been unlike anything in our lives. Keeping Arkansans safe, healthy, and employed during this period of uncertainty are my priorities. I delivered $1.25 billion in direct aid to the state, and more than $8 billion in relief went to Arkansas families and small businesses to keep people working. Arkansas businesses of all sizes benefited from the critical lifeline of the Paycheck Protection Program. But there is more work to do and assistance needed in our fight against the virus.

Arkansans work hard, and know the value of a dollar earned. I promised to lower taxes for Arkansans; today, after historic tax reform, the typical Arkansas family has $2,000 more in their pockets each year. Further, utility companies passed on savings from corporate tax rate cuts to Arkansas families. Tax reform brought real relief to central Arkansas families, and spurred our economy.

There are 50,000 veterans in central Arkansas. They put their lives on the line for us, and for that we owe them everything. I promised to support them in recovering benefits they had earned but not received, and by holding the VA accountable and transparent in its decisions. I have three veterans on my team working full-time to do just that, help their veteran brothers and sisters. Since 2015, my staff has recovered more than $22 million in veterans' benefits for central Arkansans, including over $6 million in 2019 alone. I am proud of this effort and the results.

Make no mistake about it, every day I work for all Arkansans. Serving as your congressman is an honor and a privilege. I ask for your vote to continue this important work and to serve as your voice in Washington.

FRENCH HILL

Little Rock

Subscription will end

With regret I am writing this letter. I moved to Little Rock in 1993, and since then I have subscribed to your newspaper knowing that your paper always and will always endorse every Republican that runs for political office. You have added columnists that have different opinions, which is very good. After reading your recent Sunday editorial, it was all I could take.

You went on about all the things you liked about Trump policies and all the things you do not like about Joe Biden policies. You failed to mention all the things that Trump has done to this country with his tweets and comments about people. I do not have to mention them all because the list goes on forever. You just have to listen to all your established Republicans and people that were on his staff and all the letters written to your paper.

I have many Republican friends of my age in the 70s and 80s and they all say in their lifetimes they have never seen a president like the one we have now, and in no way could they vote for this man. My subscription ends in November, and at that time I will be calling to cancel my subscription.

JAMES F. SKIAVO

Little Rock

Vote for healthy kids

Many of us are heartsick over the loss of innocent lives of unborn babies, and intend to vote for maybe not the person of President Trump, who many find reprehensible for his crudeness toward women and personal profiteering from his position, but for the one policy of protecting the unborn. Or some think that he has done a good job with the economy, despite the ravages of the pandemic which he has not handled honestly or effectively,

But life must continue after birth, and many children suffer the impacts of poverty, hunger, inadequate educational opportunities, and increasing exposure to environmental pollutants causing serious health problems like asthma and cardiovascular disease. Many parents can't afford the health care to treat these diseases, for which they are not responsible, nor can they afford to move.

The Trump administration has reversed nearly 100 environmental rules, weakening limits on emissions from power plants and cars and trucks, which not only cause asthma and cardiovascular diseases, but exacerbate climate change. Almost all scientists agree that climate change has contributed to the increased fires, droughts and storms we are experiencing, causing deaths, migrations and costing billions, and even has contributed to the pandemic, since animals are forced to be in closer contact with humans as their habitats become unlivable, making more likely the spread of novel viruses.

We need an administration that has real love for children, which will make the investments in preserving clean air, water and land, by monitoring and limiting toxic emissions.

SHELLEY BUONAIUTO

Fayetteville