Little Rock police investigate homicide

A man was found dead after an apparent shooting at an apartment complex on Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock on Sunday, Officer Eric Barnes told reporters at the scene, and Little Rock police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police received a "subject down" call just after 10:30 a.m., Barnes said, and officers responded to the Spanish Willows Apartments, 7515 Geyer Springs Road.

After driving around the complex, police discovered an unresponsive man laying on the ground close to the sidewalk along the edge of a building at the south end of the apartment complex, according to Barnes.

When medical personnel arrived, life-saving measures were attempted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Barnes said.

Barnes said the victim was Black and appeared to be an adult.

Shell casings found at the scene indicate a shooting may have occurred, Barnes said. He said the victim's cause of death was still unknown, though police suspect a shooting had some type of role.

Detectives were canvassing in the area, according to Barnes.

Barnes said police were following up on leads but were not ready to release any information on a suspect.