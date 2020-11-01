Longhorns foil Cowboys' CFP hopes

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger throws under pressure from Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Joshua Moore didn't have a catch in regulation.

Sam Ehlinger didn't care. His 15-yard touchdown pass to Moore in overtime helped Texas knock off previously unbeaten and sixth-ranked Oklahoma State 41-34 on Saturday.

Moore was Texas' leader in catches and receiving yards and touchdowns heading into the game, so Ehlinger was confident that he would come through. Moore's only reception gave the Longhorns the lead for good.

"Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, regardless of when that is and regardless of what's happened earlier in the game," Ehlinger said. "He did a great job."

Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai sealed the victory by sacking Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders on fourth down in overtime. Ossai finished with 12 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and a forced fumble.

Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-1 Big 12) outgained Texas 530 yards to 287, but the Cowboys turned the ball over four times and saw their hopes to reach the College Football Playoff take a major blow.

The same goes for the entire Big 12.

After Kansas State's loss at West Virginia earlier in the day, Oklahoma State entered the game as the only remaining unbeaten team in Big 12 play. Now, the race is jumbled and Texas (4-2, 3-2) is back in the picture to possibly play in the conference championship game.

Sanders passed for career highs of 400 yards and four touchdowns, but he fumbled twice and threw an interception -- turnovers that led to 13 Texas points.

Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy said the defense, which entered the game as one of the nation's best, was solid given the circumstances.

"We put them in terrible positions time after time, and they rallied a few times and held them to field goals," Gundy said. "I'm going to say they played well, we just can't put them in that position that many times, particularly against a quarterback like Sam Ehlinger."

Tylan Wallace caught 11 passes for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns for Oklahoma State. Chuba Hubbard, one of the nation's leading rushers, was held to 72 yards on 25 carries.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 38,

NO. 18 PENN STATE 25

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Justin Fields passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, two to Chris Olave, and Ohio State beat Penn State.

Jeremy Ruckert caught a pair of touchdowns passes, Master Teague II ran for another scored and the Buckeyes (2-0) generated 526 yards of offense in their 15th consecutive Big Ten win and 10th in a row on the road against a ranked opponent.

Ohio State didn't take long to break the game open and hand Penn State its first 0-2 start since 2013. Garrett Wilson took an opening sweep 62 yards to set up Teague III's short touchdown run two plays later. The Buckeyes only needed five plays on their next drive to take a 14-0 lead when Fields zipped a 26-yard pass over corner Joey Porter Jr.'s shoulder to Olave in the end zone.

NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 31,

GEORGIA TECH 13

ATLANTA -- Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, Ian Book passed for another and Notre Dame's defense had a dominant performance in stifling Georgia Tech.

Book completed 18 of 26 passes for 199 yards in another efficient performance for the Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0 ACC).

Williams shook off a fumble that Georgia Tech returned for a touchdown to score on runs of 2 and 4 yards. He finished with 76 yards on 15 carries.

Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4) has lost three in a row by a combined score of 152-47.

NO. 7 CINCINNATI 49,

MEMPHIS 10

CINCINNATI -- Desmond Ridder threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, Jerome Ford also scored twice and Cincinnati beat Memphis to remained undefeated.

Playing in a Nippert Stadium nearly empty due to covid-19 protocols, the Bearcats (5-0, 3-0 American Athletic) decisively snapped a five-game losing streak against Memphis (3-2, 2-2).

Ridder, who set a program record for quarterbacks with 179 yards rushing while throwing three touchdown passes a week earlier at SMU, finished 21 of 26 for 271 yards with an interception.

MICHIGAN STATE 27,

NO. 13 MICHIGAN 24

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards – 196 to Ricky White – and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun Michigan.

The Spartans (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) appeared to be the better team all afternoon on both sides of the ball in Mel Tucker's debut as coach in the rivalry.

Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama Coach Nick Saban, who did it in 1995. The former Colorado coach started his career as a graduate assistant for Saban and the Spartans.

The Wolverines (1-1, 1-1) were favored to win by more than three touchdowns. Jim Harbaugh's team, though, never led and didn't appear to have much energy in front of family and friends in their mostly empty stadium that holds 110,000-plus fans when there isn't a pandemic.

VIRGINIA 44,

NO. 15 NORTH CAROLINA 41

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Brennan Armstrong threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Virginia scored 28 consecutive points before holding on to beat No. 15 North Carolina.

Armstrong hit Shane Simpson for 71 yards, Ra'Shaun Henry for 18 and Tony Poljan for 17, the latter giving the Cavaliers (2-4, 2-4 ACC) a 41-20 lead with 5:34 left in the third quarter on their way to their fourth consecutive victory in the series.

The Tar Heels (4-2, 4-2) made it close behind a fantastic performance from quarterback Sam Howell and receiver Dyami Brown. The pair hooked up for three of Howell's four touchdown passes, covering 54, 10 and 13 yards. Howell also hit Khafre Brown with a slant pass that he took 76 yards to the end zone.

Howell finished 23 for 28 for 443 yards and Dynami Brown caught 11 passes for 240.

WEST VIRGINIA 37,

NO. 16 KANSAS STATE 10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Dylan Tonkery returned an interception for a score and West Virginia beat Kansas State .

Leddie Brown ran for 102 yards and a score to help the Mountaineers (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) knock the Wildcats from their solo perch atop the league standings.

Kansas State freshman Will Howard threw three interceptions and the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) went scoreless after halftime to see their four-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 17 INDIANA 37, RUTGERS 21

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Indiana beat mistake-prone Rutgers.

Penix had touchdown tosses of 15, 2 and 1 yard. He also scored on a quarterback sneak as the Hoosiers (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) followed up their stunning victory over then-No. 8 Penn State.

Penix finished 17 of 26 for 238 yards. Whop Philyor had five catches for 137 yards.

NO. 20 COASTAL CAROLINA 51,

GEORGIA STATE 0

ATLANTA -- Grayson McCall passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, Jaivon Heiligh scored twice and Coastal Carolina cruised past Georgia State.

CJ Marable added two rushing touchdowns and 100 all-purpose yards for the Chanticleers (6-0, 4-0 Sun Belt). Coastal Carolina has its most victories in a single season since joining FBS in 2017.

Georgia State (2-3, 1-3) looked nothing like the team that began the day leading the Sun Belt in scoring at 42 points per game.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 52,

KANSAS 22

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Breece Hall matched a career high with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and had another score on the ground as Iowa State routed Kansas.

Purdy finished with 239 yards passing and Kene Nwangwu also hit the end zone for the Cyclones (4-2, 4-1 Big 12).

NO. 22 SMU 51, NAVY 37

DALLAS -- Shane Buechele threw three touchdown passes, Ulysses Bentley IV ran for two scores and No. 22 SMU rebounded from its first loss with a victory over Navy.

The Mustangs (6-1, 3-1 American Athletic) scored 30 consecutive points from late in the second quarter to early in the fourth, a run that started with 10 points in the final seven seconds of the first half.

A week after finishing with a passer efficiency rating below 100 for the first time in two seasons at SMU, Buechele was at 207.5 after completing 23 of 28 passes for 300 yards with no interceptions.

NO. 24 OKLAHOMA 62,

TEXAS TECH 28

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Rhamondre Stevenson ran for three first-half touchdowns in his return for No. 24 Oklahoma, Spencer Rattler threw for 288 yards and two scores in about 21/2 quarters and the Sooners beat Texas Tech for their third win in a row.

Stevenson made his season debut, along with defensive end Ronnie Perkins, after they had been suspended since before the Peach Bowl last season. They last played in the Big 12 championship game last year.

At one point, Stevenson revealed a T-shirt reading "I'm back" that he was wearing under his jersey. He ran 13 times for 87 yards, his third TD putting the Sooners (4-2, 3-2) up 42-7 with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Stevenson had a 6-yard score and two 1-yard TD runs.

Perkins had three tackles, two for losses.

NO. 25 BOISE STATE 49,

AIR FORCE 30

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Jack Sears threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score while filling in for starter Hank Bachmeier, Avery Williams scored on an 88-yard kickoff return and No. 25 Boise State beat Air Force.

CT Thomas hauled in two of Sears' TD passes, including a 75-yarder on the game's first play. The Broncos have now captured 11 consecutive Mountain West games. It's their longest streak since joining the league in 2011.

Boise State (2-0) was without Bachmeier after the sophomore QB didn't make the trip for an unspecified reason. Sears made the most of his chance by finishing 17 of 20 for 280 yards and no turnovers.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries a Spencer Sanders pass into the end zone all alone for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)