Longtime Cabot coach inducted into Hall of Fame

— Mike Malham’s dad coached football for 40 years, including time at Clinton, Little Rock Catholic and Little Rock McClellan. When Malham was around 5 to 7 years old, he would spend his summers at the two-a-day camps with his dad, who is also named Mike Malham.

“I have been around football all my life,” the younger Malham said. “I played football at Arkansas State, and I spent a couple years in the NFL, but football has been part of my life, playing from the peewee leagues on.”

The elder Mike Malham was an assistant football coach at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro for 19 years, serving under former head coaches Bill Davidson and Larry Lacewell. Malham was inducted into the Arkansas State University Hall of Honor in 2006, the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1998, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and the University of Central Arkansas Hall of Fame in 2006. He died in November 2018 at the age of 94.

“He and I are now in three halls of fame together,” said the younger Malham, who was recently inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame. “But he is one up on me, because he was inducted into the UCA Hall of Fame.

“It is quite an honor. It is a humbling experience. It took a lot of people to get me here, including good assistant coaches and players. I had a lot of great help along the way.”

Malham was the head football coach at Cabot High School for 38 years before retiring in 2018. He won 301 games at Cabot, including two state championships in 1983 and 2000. Malham’s dad died two weeks after his son’s last season at Cabot ended.

“Once he moved to Cabot, he didn’t miss a game,” Malham said of his father. “I had a couple of guys who had to keep him up in the stands so he wouldn’t tell me what I was doing wrong at halftime.

“He was a good one. I learned a lot from him.”

Malham said he never had any interest in coaching at the college level. He knew that between the season and recruiting on the road, he would be gone all the time, and “I didn’t want to do that,” he said.

The only time he ever considered leaving Cabot was after he led the Panthers to a state-championship victory in 2000.

“Jonesboro called me and asked me if I would be interested in coaching there,” he said. “At the time, my parents still lived there, and I went to Arkansas State in Jonesboro, so I had a lot of buddies who worked there.

“But Cabot has been good to me and has a good administration. It was a great place to raise a family — so I didn’t see any reason to leave. … We have as good facilities as any high school in the state.

“Plus, I really didn’t want to move. There are a lot of coaches who move around a lot, but I was in the same place for 38 years. You are not going to see that very often.”

Scott Reed, the athletic director and head football coach for the Cabot School District, said that when one thinks about Arkansas high school football, “you can’t help but to think about Cabot’s very own Mike Malham.”

“Mike Malham is Cabot football,” Reed said. “Not only did he win 300 plus games, but his teams were known for being very disciplined, tough-minded and very sound in how they played.

“Coach Malham was an excellent teacher, coach and mentor for 38 years to the athletes and students of the Cabot Public Schools.”

Reed said Malham impacted thousands of young people in a positive manner in the areas of accountability, work ethic and discipline.

“Most importantly, he cared, and still does,” Reed said.

Randy Black was Malham’s defensive coordinator at Cabot for 22 years.

“He was real loyal and a hard worker,” said Black, who is now the dean of students for the Cabot School District. “He demanded hard work from everybody on staff, and we had a great staff.

“He was real demanding, which he should be.”

Black said that over the years, he and Malham would get nose to nose, arguing over a game plan, and even sometimes still arguing during the game. Black joked that in their later years together, Malham fired him three times.

“He was real loyal, and for me, easy to work for,” Black said. “We didn’t have a lot of turnover in coaches. We had the same senior high staff forever, and that was because of him.

“He would go to bat for you, and he was the first one in your corner.”

Black said he and Malham are still friends today.

“He bothers me daily to find out what my golf schedule is,” Black said. “We play golf two or three times a week. At the AAA (Arkansas Activities Association) banquet, the only thing he said about me was that I was his golfing buddy, but if [Malham] ever beats me in golf, I will throw my clubs in the pond.”

Prior to Black, Charlie Donaham was Malham’s defensive coordinator for 14 years. Donaham was part of the 1983 state-championship team and played football at ASU-Jonesboro with Malham. They are still best friends today.

“I was blessed to coach with him,” Donaham said. “He is one of the best coaches that I have ever been around. He is a winner and is very competitive.

“He is just an awesome guy.”

The two have been playing tennis together since they moved to Cabot but have now started playing doubles.

“I have beaten him more than he has beaten me,” Donaham said, joking.

“You can count on him,” Donaham said of their friendship. “If I was in a fox hole, he would be the first one I would pick. He is a very solid guy.

“I knew he was going to be a coach. His dad was a great coach. When [the younger Malham] called me and asked me if I wanted to be his assistant, I didn’t hesitate. He’s a winner, and his record shows it.”

Donaham said winning a state championship with his best friend was one of his most memorable experiences.

“We had a lot of players with a lot of heart, and they played like their head coach,” Donaham said. “It was awesome to win a state championship with my best friend.”

Under Malham, Cabot made it to the state championship game in 1983, ’97, ’98 and 2000 and ’13. The Panthers made it to the semifinals 11 times and won 15 conference championships.

“Some coaches can’t handle losses very well, but we prepared our kids the best we could during the week,” Malham said. “But they are human beings and are going to make mistakes.

“Losses do not eat at me very much. Win or lose, we have to forget it and can’t dwell on it. I remember the wins, but you’ve got to have some bad with the good because if everything was good, then it wouldn’t be great when you win.”