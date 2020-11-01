Little Rock police ID man killed in shooting

Little Rock police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting Friday night in Little Rock.

Edmond Daniels, 22, of Little Rock was pronounced dead Friday night by medical personnel at UAMS Medical Center, according to a Saturday news release from the Police Department.

The shooting occurred after a dispute over a motor vehicle accident at 3808 Arapaho Trail in the southwest part of the city.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Daniels was shot once about 6:30 p.m., and the gunman fled, according to the news release.

Police were continuing to investigate the shooting Saturday, the release said.