Little Rock police ID man killed in shooting

Little Rock police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting Friday night in Little Rock.
Edmond Daniels, 22, of Little Rock was pronounced dead Friday night by medical personnel at UAMS Medical Center, according to a Saturday news release from the Police Department.
The shooting occurred after a dispute over a motor vehicle accident at 3808 Arapaho Trail in the southwest part of the city.
Daniels was shot once about 6:30 p.m., and the gunman fled, according to the news release.
Police were continuing to investigate the shooting Saturday, the release said.
