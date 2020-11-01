NLR, LR hopefuls list spending

Supporters of a candidate cavort across the street from a polling place in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the economy and canceled hundreds of local events, but candidates in Little Rock and North Little Rock still spent thousands of dollars on their campaigns for office, reaching voters with signs and direct mail, as well as large television and web ad buys.

The four candidates in the North Little Rock mayor's race put money into television advertising and social media, as well as flyers.

Terry Hartwick was the top spender in the race with $210,245.39 in expenditures. More than half of it, $119,853.75, was spent on TV advertising.

Hartwick said he used social media during his campaign, but also walked to a lot of houses leaving flyers and talked to friends, asking them to speak to others about his campaign along with his TV campaign.

"I think we got our message out effectively," he said.

Hartwick said he believes the future of campaigning will involve social media, but he would like to see the return of visits to Rotary Clubs, churches and more when things go back to normal.

Tracy Steele spent $95,422.74, $21,178.20 of which was on television advertising. His campaign spent $13,851 on radio advertising and $25,943.36 on other advertising methods.

Steele said the pandemic has limited the ability to fundraise because of the shutdown of events and he turned to his social media team this campaign season.

"We have an outstanding social media team," he said. "We have had to utilize that, but that has been an alternative. It's not as good as a face-to-face interaction as far as running for office and as far as raising resources.

"Face-to-face is a better alternative. However, the pandemic will have changed life as we know it for the future. There will still be more Zoom meetings, still be people working from home, but nothing will be better than face-to-face interaction."

Debi Ross spent $24,167.79 on her campaign. She spent $11,015 on advertising and $10,505.40 on direct mail.

Ross said her campaign got off to a slow start since she filed after the pandemic was in full swing.

"I know some of the other candidates have been campaigning for a year now, and we had a little over two months," she said. "Campaigning pre-covid definitely was an advantage to them."

Ross said because of the pandemic she has used social media, mailers and push cards on doors to get her message out.

"It has been basically just a grassroots campaign," she said. "There has been no opportunity for fundraisers."

Ross said in the future she can see there being a mixture of the social media aspects from this campaign season to go along with in-person meetings. She said she wishes she had started her campaign earlier.

"I was supposed to announce on March 16, and then on March 13 the pandemic hit and it put a halt on a lot of things," she said. "I kept thinking with each passing month that it was going to be over soon, and then I realized we are going to be in this for the long haul."

Alice Kunce spent $8,145.19 on her campaign. The fact that she had raised the least amount of money among the four North Little Rock mayoral candidates -- nearly $2,000 -- was not lost on her.

"I set a budget at $10,000 for this campaign," she said. "I am a school teacher, so being frugal is natural for me. I made sure to pay my campaign staff because it's a pandemic, but it felt wrong to ask people for large amounts of money during all of this."

Kunce said instead of buying billboards and a large number of signs, she put her focus on a wide-range text campaign.

"I couldn't do any in-person campaigns because I couldn't handle it if someone got sick at one of my campaign events," she said. "The vast amount of money went to texting because I was able to talk to thousands of North Little Rock residents and nobody had to leave the safety of their homes."

Kunce also went dumpster diving to get her campaign signs and bought stickers to put on both sides of the sign to save money.

"I am happy with what I have done," she said. "I know that yard signs don't translate into votes, and research shows that. Yard signs are a great way to mark territory, but they don't translate into votes. It's great for the small businesses that make them, but eventually signs turn into trash."

Kunce spent $2,850 to pay her campaign workers, with a large chunk of the rest of her expenditures going to text services, postcards and voter databases.

In the races for the three at-large seats on the Little Rock Board of Directors up for grabs this year, Position 9 candidate David Alan Bubbus was the top spender, according to reports available from the Pulaski County clerk's office, putting $113,812.48 into the race from Aug. 1 to Oct. 27.

"I'm invested in Little Rock," Bubbus said. "I've invested a lot in Central Arkansas."

Bubbus said he ran his campaign almost completely digitally because of the pandemic, with phone and video calls and little face-to-face interaction.

His two largest campaign expenditures were $49,463.07 for direct mail and $20,300 for television advertising. The campaign has had a commercial on local cable channels and planned to debut a new one during Saturday's Razorback game that will air during the week as well, Bubbus said Friday.

Bubbus' campaign also spent $15,000 on consulting and campaign management, $8,000 on radio advertising, $5,099.41 on yard signs, $2,500 on web domain management and $2,000 on web advertising.

As of last week, Bubbus had raised $49,435 and lent himself $25,000 for the campaign.

Antwan Phillips had raised the most of the Position 9 candidates -- $75,036 -- and spent a total of $41,632.60 as of Sept. 30. Phillips has raised money through an exploratory committee -- which, under city ordinance, allows for fundraising before the June 1 deadline set for candidates -- and filed monthly reports since January.

Phillips' campaign spent $23,930.30 on campaign media management, $5,000 on a website, $3,000 on campaign workers and $2,500.48 on postage.

The campaign also paid in commissions $2,312.21 to Raise The Money, a digital political donation platform that takes a fee for each donation, and $2,057.75 to Facebook to place ads on the social media platform.

Among his expenditures, Phillips listed one purchase unique to the coronavirus era -- masks with his campaign logo on them.

Also running for the Position 9 seat are Rohn Muse, Leron McAdoo, Glen Schwarz, Tom Horton and Dale Pekar.

Muse reported spending $10,127.07 on his campaign. He spent $645 on an advertisement in the Arkansas Times and $8,644.19 on other advertising.

McAdoo's spending totaled $6,264.23, including $4,650 on direct mail and $1,145.24 on yard signs.

The three other candidates spent less than $500 on their campaigns.

In the Position 8 race, incumbent Dean Kumpuris spent the most, $47,202.17, which he reported as a payment of Millcreek Strategies for advertising. Challenger Russ Racop spent $1,011.80, including $662.30 on yard signs. The other candidate, Phillip Bryant, spent less than $500 on signs and radio advertising.

In the Position 10 race, incumbent Joan Adcock outspent her two challengers, putting $33,953.53 into the race. She spent $16,281 on billboards, $7,000 on a campaign and social media consultant, and $4,550.86 on signs.

Sheridan Richards spent $23,351.14 on the race, the largest expenditure of which was $8,344.78 on direct mail. She also paid $3,490 to campaign workers and $2,364.63 for a campaign website and video.

Greg Henderson spent $3,613.23 on his Position 10 campaign. Nearly half, $1,158, went to campaign signs, and $1,040.60 went to campaign handouts.