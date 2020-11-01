Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is hit by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Landover, Md. Dalton left the field after this hit and Bostic was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FOOTBALL

Dalton out vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys declared quarterback Andy Dalton out Saturday for their game in Philadelphia because of a concussion, clearing the way for rookie Ben DiNucci's first start. DiNucci will appear in prime time tonight against the Eagles (2-4-1) in his home state of Pennsylvania. The former Pitt quarterback finished his college career at James Madison, leading that school to the FCS championship game before getting drafted in the seventh round by Dallas. It's the third consecutive game for DiNucci to see action for the Cowboys (2-5). He took the final snaps late in a blowout loss to Arizona, which was Dalton's first start in place of injured star Dak Prescott, and threw his first pass last week against Washington. Dalton, a nine-year starter in Cincinnati before signing a one-year contract as Prescott's backup, got a concussion in the third quarter against Washington on a hit that led to linebacker Jon Bostic's ejection.

Pats' CB to miss Bills game

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the New England Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo today. Gilmore, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was downgraded to out Saturday, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle).

49ers activate Coleman, Williams

The San Francisco 49ers have activated running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback K'Waun Williams from the injured reserve list. The Niners also placed running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Coleman has been out since injuring his knee in Week 2, and Williams hurt his knee in Week 4. Both will be able to play today at Seattle.

Chargers add OT to roster

The Los Angeles Chargers activated offensive tackle Trey Pipkins from the covid-19/reserve list Saturday. The second-year lineman, who has started the last three games at right tackle, was placed on the list Friday after the team cancelled practice Thursday after an unidentified player tested positive. Offensive guard Ryan Groy remains on the covid-19/reserve list. Either Pipkins or Bryan Bulaga are expected to get the call at right tackle for today's game at Denver. Bulaga is the regular starter but has missed the past three games due to back and knee issues.

Jets elevate kicker

Sergio Castillo will handle the kicking duties for the winless New York Jets for the second consecutive game. The 29-year-old Castillo was signed from the practice squad Saturday, a day ahead of its game at Kansas City. Castillo was elevated from the practice squad last week to step in for Sam Ficken, who injured his right groin during practice last week. Castillo made a 29-yard field goal and an extra point in his NFL debut last Sunday against Buffalo.

GOLF

Daly drops after 73

Darren Clarke eagled the par-5 18th hole Saturday for a 10-under 62 and a share of the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' TimberTech Champions. Winless on the 50-and-over tour, the 52-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had eight birdies in the bogey-round at The Old Course at Broken Sound. Robert Karlsson of Sweden birdied the 18th for a 66 to match Clarke at 13-under 131. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks), tied with Jim Furyk for the first-round lead after a 64, had a 73 to drop into a tie for 20th at 7 under. Daly is playing his fourth event since revealing he's fighting bladder cancer. Furyk shot a 68 on Saturday and is one stroke behind the leaders. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is at 3 under. Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 2 under.

Redman leads in Bermuda

Doc Redman found the wind far more manageable Saturday, and he took advantage with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Bermuda Championship in Southhampton, Bermuda. The wind came out of the opposite direction as the previous day and it wasn't quite as strong. It showed in the scores and in the number of opportunities for players who never won or have gone without winning in years. Redman was at 10-under 203, one shot ahead of Ryan Armour (70), Wyndham Clark (70) and Kramer Hickok (69), who took three putts from a tough spot on the fringe on the 18th at Port Royal.

BASEBALL

Cubs pick up Rizzo option

The Chicago Cubs picked up their $16.5 million option for Anthony Rizzo on Saturday, bringing back the popular first baseman after he struggled during the pandemic-shortened season. The 31-year-old Rizzo hit just .222 this year for his lowest batting average since his first year in the majors in 2011. But he has been one of the majors' most productive sluggers since he was acquired in a 2012 trade with San Diego. Rizzo would have been owed a $2 million buyout had the Cubs declined his option. The Cubs also declined their $3.5 million option for infielder Daniel Descalso. The 34-year-old Descalso is owed a $1 million buyout.

TENNIS

Rublev seeks fifth title

Andrey Rublev advanced to his fifth final of the season Saturday, setting up a title match against Lorenzo Sonego at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The fifth-seeded Rublev led 6-4, 4-1 when Kevin Anderson pulled out of their semifinal with a right thigh issue. Rublev is 4-0 in finals in this shortened season and can become the first player with five tournament wins. Sonego beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4, a day after he upset top-seeded Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The 42nd-ranked Italian is seeking his second career title, after winning in Antalya last year. Rublev is 1-0 against Sonego after winning their duel at a clay-court challenger event in 2016.

Halep tests positive for virus

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has tested positive for covid-19 and said Saturday that she is "recovering well from mild symptoms." The 29-year-old Halep, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, had skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching the virus. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe. Halep, a former top-ranked player, won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

AUTO RACING

Enfinger joins final four

Grant Enfinger raced his way into the Truck Series championship round with a victory Friday night at Martinsville Speedway. Enfinger entered the race in a must-win situation after an engine issue last week at Texas dropped him to sixth in the standings. He overcame 11 cautions and won a two-lap push to the finish for his fourth victory of the season. Enfinger will race for the championship next week at Phoenix against Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith, who finished third to claim the final slot in the title race.