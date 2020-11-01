Oil and Gas Report

PERMITS ISSUED DURING WEEK ENDING: OCTOBER 23, 2020.

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued one drilling permit and four well completions. By county, they were:

DRILLING PERMITS

SEBASTIAN – Oxley Energy LLC of Ft. Smith for Johnson No. 5-10D to TVD: 5,500 ft. and MD: 5,700 ft. in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Loc. SHL: 1,225 ft. FSL & 1,325 ft. FEL and PBHL: 1,000 ft. FSL & 1,900 ft. FEL of Sec. 10-6N-32W. Contractor: Virtue Oilfield Rentals; work began Oct. 20.

WELL COMPLETIONS

COLUMBIA – Betsy Production Co. Inc. of Magnolia For Shaver No. 1. In Not Available Form. Of Sloan Creek Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,700 ft., Perf. Not Available. LOC. 1,120 ft. FNL & 1,000 ft. FWL of Sec. 12-16S-19W. Work completed Oct. 12

UNION – Petro-Chem Operating Co. Inc. of Shreveport, La. for Mahony No. 1. In not available form. Of Wildcat Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,950 ft., Perf. Not Available. Loc. 1,900 ft. FNL & 1,000 ft. FEL. of Sec. 19-19S-17W. Work completed Sept. 25.

Marlin Exploration, LLC, of Shreveport, La., for Alphin No. 1. In Smackover Lime Form. Of Champagnolle Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,025 ft., Perf. Not Available. Loc. 777 ft. FEL & 880 ft. FSL. of Sec. 15-17S-14W. Work completed Oct. 13.

Sinclair Operating Co. LLC of El Dorado for Zettie Gregory No. 2. In Graves Form. Of Champagnolle Fld. Drilled to TD: 2,740 Ft., Perf. 10 bbls. 17º of Sec. 10-17S-14W. Work completed Oct. 3.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.