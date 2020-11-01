OPINION | OTHERS SAY: The people vs. covid-19

THE WASHINGTON POST

No, the nation is not turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, as President Donald Trump claims, but spiraling toward a devastating new wave of illness and death, spread across many states and intensifying as winter cold approaches.

We can bend the trajectory of this pandemic, and we must.

Remember “flatten the curve”? In March, when the nation faced overloaded hospitals, the public responded quickly. The hospital crisis was, for the most part, averted. Today, months of struggle have left people exhausted, and less responsive. But, while covid-19 is relentless and opportunistic, we are not powerless. We must shake off the ennui, break the fatigue.

The emergency is real. Hospitals in the upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain states are near the breaking point. Overall, hospitalizations, which lag the case onset, are up 40 percent in the past month. Unlike the regional outbreaks earlier, viral hot spots are now springing up all over.

The president offers only denial and complacency, but citizens are not doomed to follow his example.

Until vaccines arrive, it will take concerted effort to bend the curve again—but it can be done. Remember that huge spike in Arizona? Sustained mitigation worked: Public events were limited; bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks were closed temporarily; restaurant dine-in capacity was reduced; and people voluntarily stayed home and wore masks where not mandated. Tough sacrifices, to be sure, for a tough situation. New cases fell by 75 percent in about a month.

With Thanksgiving coming, we must take matters into own hands: Avoid large indoor gatherings, wear masks, practice good personal hygiene and keep social distancing. Testing, tracing and isolation are hard, but must be tried again until rampant community spread is tamped down.