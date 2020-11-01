Saints aim to keep Bears stonewalled

CHICAGO -- Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints come into Chicago rolling along with three consecutive victories as they try to build on yet another unbeaten October. They're hitting their stride, steadying themselves after a shaky start.

The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, hope to pick themselves up after stumbling through an ugly loss when they host the Saints today.

"There's a positive vibe in this building amongst our coaches and players," Chicago Coach Matt Nagy said. "We are 5-2, we are not 2-5, and I think that's very, very important for all of us to understand."

The vibe around Chicago was far from positive after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles on Monday night. The Bears' struggling offense managed just 279 yards and was kept out of the end zone. Chicago's top 10 defense gave up a season-high 161 yards rushing and 371 in all.

The Bears fell out of the NFC North lead, a half-game behind Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-1). And more fuel got poured on the idea that they weren't as good as their sterling record.

The Saints (4-2), meanwhile, have plenty of reasons to like where they're at.

The three-time defending NFC South champions won all their October games for the fourth consecutive year, capping a 3-0 month with a 27-24 victory over Carolina. They trail first-place Tampa Bay by a half-game and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Brees, at 41 and in his 20th season, has completed just under 73% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Three-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara leads the NFL with 824 yards from scrimmage, and the defense ranks among the NFL's best.

New Orleans also has five consecutive wins over Chicago, including a 36-25 victory last year at Soldier Field with Brees sidelined because of a thumb injury.

"Obviously, Khalil Mack is one of the best players in the league overall," Saints left guard Andrus Peat said. "They are tough up front, they also have Akiem Hicks, who is playing well. They're definitely a [tough] defense."

The Bears come in averaging a league-low 84.1 yards rushing, and with one of the NFL's top defenses staring at them, they could be in for another difficult outing. The Saints rank seventh overall and fourth against the run.

The Bears have gone from running for 414 yards through the first three games to 175 the past four. They've averaged 2.4 yards in that span compared to 4.9 the first three weeks.

And the Saints are getting healthier on the defensive front.

Tackle Sheldon Rankins has been rounding into form as he's come back from surgery aimed at shoring up his Achilles tendon. End Marcus Davenport returned two weeks ago after missing the first four games with elbow and toe injuries, and had a sack against Carolina.

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) kneels on the field in the closing minutes of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)