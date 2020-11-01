Some beautiful fall weather!

Have the last three days not been spectacular?! We all deserved it after suffering through almost a week of drizzly, dreary weather. On Friday a friend and I went exploring up to Heber Springs. We stopped in at the Aromatique store and bought some things, and then meandered our way home, stopping whenever the mood inspired us. We saw some beautiful trees here and there,

but overall it wasn’t a peak week for fall color yet. We did see quite a few persimmons on some trees,

and beautiful scenery, and it was a glorious day for a drive.



I could live with a few months of this weather!

It was a great escape; not far from home, but a great change in scenery and a good diversion. I made it home in time to pick up my husband and another friend and drive out to Ferndale to visit with another friend. Again, some beautiful specimen trees.

It was nice to be out and about.

I need to get out in the yard and do some planting—I got two boxes of spring bulbs in last weekend, but it was too wet, then I was too busy this weekend.



It was quite a week at the Carson abode. My husband had a minor TIA on Monday and spent a night in the hospital. He is home and doing well, but it was a bit of a scare. Also unique in that you can’t go inside with them at the hospital. After a multitude of tests, they say the TIA was caused by a PFO. I had never heard of a PFO – a Patent Foramen Ovale! Everyone was born with a foramen ovale- a small hole between two chambers of your heart which allows you to breathe in-utero. In 75% of people, that hole closes up within 6 weeks of life. In 25% it never does. Often, people who have it never know they do and it causes no problems. But it can increase the risk of stroke, TIA’s and heart attack. He is on a baby aspirin for now, but feeling good. Have you heard of others who have had this?

Then on Wednesday, my daughter and son-in-law had a flood at their apartment from a burst pipe from the upstairs neighbor. They are bunking in with us until their apartment is repaired. Life is never dull!

Last night we had no trick-or-treaters. We have had less and less in recent years, but we usually get at least 10-20, but not one single child! Now we have a bucket of candy left over. Some in our household are quite happy about that!



The weather looks wonderful for the week ahead. Some days are even in the low to mid-70’s. Our low is tonight with a chance at 36. I hope your tender plants are all safe inside.