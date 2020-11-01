State reports record 33 new covid-19 deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Arkansas health officials reported 33 additional deaths from covid-19 on Sunday, exceeding the previous single-day high of 27 deaths reported on Sept. 2.

The state's reported coronavirus death toll increased to 1,958. All of the deaths reported on Sunday occurred among confirmed covid-19 patients.

According to an Arkansas Department of Health case report posted on Twitter by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 867 new confirmed and probable covid-19 cases were reported in Arkansas on Sunday.

"This number is higher than normal for a Sunday which reminds us we must win every day in this fight. Sadly, the 33 deaths are the highest yet. Be safe this week & let’s all do our part to stop the spread in our communities," Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

The cumulative number of infections in the state since the start of the pandemic stood at 113,057 as of Sunday.

The number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas also hit a new record on Sunday. Health officials reported that the state's active cases, which indicate patients who have neither recovered nor died from the virus, increased by 235 for a total of 10,420. It was only the second day since the pandemic began in which active cases totaled more than 10,000.

Sixty-two of the 757 new confirmed cases reported on Sunday were from correctional facilities, according to the Health Department case report.

Pulaski County led in terms of new confirmed and probable cases with 72, followed by Benton County with 70.

Hospitalizations fell by 12, to 655, and the number of patients on a ventilator increased by two, to 107.

Results from 8,690 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, and from 392 less-precise antigen tests, were reported on Saturday, according to the Health Department.