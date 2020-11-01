MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Arkansan Mitchell wins again in UFC

Arkansan Bryce "Thug Nasty" Mitchell got his camouflage shorts and kept his record perfect inside the Octagon during the co-main event of UFC Vegas 12.

Mitchell, ranked the No. 15 featherweight by UFC, used his dominant grappling skills to record an unanimous decision 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 victory of Andre Fili (21-8, 9-7 UFC). Mitchell, of Searcy, improves to 14-0 and 5-0 in the UFC.

Ever since Mitchell entered the UFC and started racking up wins, he would insist that UFC outfitter Reebok make him a pair of camo shorts. After his fourth victory in the UFC back in May, UFC President Dana White confirmed his demands would be met. Saturday was the debut of the shorts.

Mitchell shared the co-main event with UFC legend Anderson Silva. The 45-year-old former middleweight champion lost to Uriah Hall by a fourth-round TKO.

CROSS COUNTRY

ASU women repeat; Pascoe wins men's title

The Arkansas State University women's team repeated as Sun Belt Conference champions on Saturday, while ASU's Bennett Pascoe became the first men's overall champion in school history.

The ASU women recorded a program-record score of 44 points. All seven Red Wolves notched personal-best times in the women's race, as all five scorers finished in the top 20 and three finished in the top 10. Pauline Meyer finished second for the second consecutive year with a time of 17 minutes, 17.4 seconds. Sophie Leathers (17:37.0) was fourth and Elizabeth Gillette (17:40.2) was seventh.

Pascoe was also named the men's Runner of the Year. Teammate Lexington Hilton finished fourth with a personal-best time of 24:45.8, while Coleman Wilson finished in 15th place with a time of 25:44.8.

VOLLEYBALL

Gillen leads Razorbacks to victory

Jillian Gillen had 20 kills and 11 digs to lead the University of Arkansas (3-0, 3-0 SEC) to a 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17) victory over Ole Miss (0-3, 0-3) on Saturday in the first match at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville since last November.

Taylor Head added 15 kills and 10 digs for the Razorbacks, while Gracie Ryan added 41 assists and 13 digs.

ASU sweeps UALR

Arkansas State University's Madison Brown had a match-high 20 kills to lead the Red Wolves to a 3-0 (25-13, 27-25, 25-23) victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Brown also had one of three service aces for the Red Wolves (8-5, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference). Lauren Musante had a match-high 36 assists and 13 digs, while Tatum Ticknor led the match with 23 digs.

Laura Jansen had 16 kills to lead the Trojans (1-13, 1-12). Alyssa Nayar had a team-high 24 assists and Noelle Carey had 13 digs. Zanobia Willis had six of UALR's 10 blocks.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services