State virus cases up 1,316, most in a week

Arkansas saw its biggest increase in coronavirus cases for the past week on Saturday, with 1,316 new cases, according to the state Department of Health. The probable and confirmed death toll from the virus rose by 25 to 1,925, the Health Department reported.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the new data "disappointing" in a tweet on Saturday afternoon. "This is disappointing because it breaks our trend of beating last week's numbers each day," Hutchinson said. "It is so critical for our hospitals and health care workers that we all push to stop the spread of the virus and reduce cases."

Saturday's case increase neared the 1,337 recorded on Oct. 23, which was the largest one-day state increase since the start of the pandemic and the first increase that topped 1,300.

Over the past seven days, daily case increases have hovered around 1,000, with an increase of new cases coming in at 1,162 on Friday.

Health experts say the rise in cases is evidence of community spread and likely the fact that people are growing tired of being isolated from family members and social networks.

"I think this is just continued evidence of community spread," said Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist. "People have grown tired of the pandemic, and they are wanting so much to go back to the way of life before the pandemic, and they are doing that prematurely."

Dillaha added: "People are holding social events that increase the risk of the spread, and the virus takes advantage of this situation. People miss each other, and they want to be with each other, and they are allowing that desire to be together to override their caution."

The number of hospitalized patients reported Saturday decreased by one from the day before to 667; however the number of patients on ventilators rose by four to 105.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Dillaha said the decrease in hospitalizations should be viewed with caution because it can take up to a week for individuals with newly confirmed cases to become sick enough to warrant admission to a hospital.

"We are watching the hospitalizations very carefully," she said. "We are concerned that with an increase in cases that some days later we will see an increase in hospitalizations."

The state's cumulative count of confirmed and probable cases rose to 112,190, including 103,482 confirmed cases and 8,708 probable ones, the Health Department reported.

The number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active rose by 389 to 10,185, according to the Health Department.

In line with trends seen over the past seven days, Craighead County, in northeastern Arkansas, had the biggest increase in confirmed and probable cases Saturday with 115; followed by Pulaski County with 109; Washington County with 85; Sebastian County with 71; and Benton County with 59.

On Friday, hospital administrators and local officials in northeastern Arkansas urged residents to take extra precautions to slow the spread in the region.

"We cannot have consecutive months going into this wintertime period with 112% increase in covid hospitalizations," Chris Barber, head of Jonesboro-based St. Bernards Healthcare, said during a virtual news conference Friday.

Barber said the number of people hospitalized in the state's northeast had more than doubled, from 76 to 159, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 29.

"I think the message is that our health care system is at a critical point and that we can make some changes to our everyday behavior, by wearing your mask and keeping your hands clean, that can make a difference if we can pull together," County Judge Marvin Day said during a hastily arranged news conference that he organized Friday after Craighead County was singled out in a weekly report from the White House coronavirus task force.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

Schools and colleges in the region have also been reporting higher cases.

Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has seen a steady increase over the past seven days, according to data it updates regularly on its website. ASU reported 48 new cases Friday, an increase from 37 on Monday.

Data released Thursday from the state Health Department showed that several school districts in the Jonesboro area, including Greene County Tech and Nettleton, had some of the highest numbers of new cases among public school systems in the state.

Dillaha said there is not one factor necessarily contributing to the increase in the northeastern part of the state. However, she said she does see evidence of more spread in rural communities "where people have not taken the pandemic seriously, and now it is spreading."

"It is also likely related to university and social activities, extracurricular activities," she said.

Similar to the start of the pandemic in March, Dillaha is urging people to reduce the number of trips taken to the grocery stores and to limit overall exposure at public events. She said if attending an event where people are not wearing masks or social distancing, the best action to take is to leave.

She also said this holiday season, it will be important to keep family gatherings small. She said some gatherings -- like weddings, birthday parties and funerals -- should be attended with caution.

"Once it snowballs, it is very difficult to turn around unless everyone is very strict about where they go and what they do," Dillaha said. "We are strongly encouraging people to stay home, and when at all possible, avoid unnecessary trips out in public."