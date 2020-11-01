Steven Kent Strickland

“What we’ve got to do first is the strategic planning effort to decide how is it that we want to open up. Because what theater may be after the virus may be different from what theater was before, so we’ve got to come to grips with that issue.” (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Steve Strickland is a rare person who is a left-brain and right-brain thinker.

On the left side, he has degrees in chemical engineering, business administration and law and retired in 2014 after 35 years -- including 19 years as vice president for regulatory affairs -- at Entergy Arkansas.

On the right side, he was a reporter in the 1970s at the Arkansas Democrat, covering whatever assignments might be thrown his way. As most working journalists would say, they usually don't yearn to take calculus and chemistry.

"I was an unusual journalism major. I took all of the science college prep courses in high school. So as a journalism major, I needed to take a math class and the next math class for me was calculus, so I took calculus as a journalism major. And I needed a science class so I took general chemistry," Strickland says.

A thoughtful newspaper editor encouraged him to go with the left side of his brain.

"While I didn't have any of the engineering classes, I did have the foundation in science to move into that field," he says. "I remember I had to go over for an interview with the head of the chemical engineering department before they would allow me to transfer. ... He had all of my academic files in front of him and he was looking at this journalism major and other stuff. I don't think he really believed it."

He developed love for both professions because of great chemistry, physics and journalism teachers in high school. During his senior year, his journalism teacher took a group of students to a journalism conference in New York. While there, he saw two Broadway plays -- one starring Richard Burton, the other with Katharine Hepburn and Christopher Reeve.

"I had never been to a play before and I was completely blown away by the experience," he says. "The set, the presentation, the acting. Wow. It was just a great, great experience."

Today, Strickland is putting that experience -- and the left side of his brain -- into serving as chairman of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre board of directors. In a year where the theater has gone dark, Strickland and his team are working to ensure The Rep is ready when the show can safely go on.

Ruth Shepherd, immediate past chairwoman of the Rep board, says she had to convince Strickland to serve as chairman.

"When I talked with Steve about assuming that role in July 2019, I had to persuade him that he was the right person. Here's what I said: One important reason was that his style would complement my style so perfectly. When I'm presented with a task or problem, my inclination is to get busy, get to work. He, on the other hand, is more measured and careful. I knew that he wasn't going to jump into anything until he was confident of how we would get from A to B. He said, 'Oh no, you've got that wrong. I'm not going to jump in until I know how we can get from A to B to C to D.'

"Fortunately for all of us, he accepted this challenge, and we couldn't have a smarter and more thoughtful person leading the board during these most unusual times."

ALL OVER THE MAP

Strickland was born in Little Rock but soon after, his family moved to Bald Knob where his father, Carroll Gene, took a job as assistant personnel manager at a bicycle factory. When he was in first grade, the family moved to Paris, Tenn. A couple of years later, the Stricklands moved to Jacksonville, then North Little Rock and finally back to Little Rock.

"It was just a pattern early in his career where he changed jobs in order to improve his family's lot in life," Strickland says. "It did result in a lot of moves. ... They didn't have kindergarten in Bald Knob at the time, so I had six years of elementary school in five different elementary schools during those six years."

Strickland has an older brother, Keith, and a younger brother, Mark. With three boys in the house, their mother, Beverly, stopped teaching at an elementary school to tend to the family.

The family lived in southwest Little Rock and Strickland attended Wakefield Elementary, Cloverdale Junior High and McClellan High School. He began his college career at Arkansas State University studying journalism and transferred to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to obtain a degree in chemical engineering.

During holidays, school breaks and some weekends, Strickland worked part time at the Arkansas Democrat as a reporter or on the copy desk. One night, he thought he was about to get a big story. He was on his way to the police station when his beeper went off -- for the first time -- and he pulled over at a gas station to call his editor.

"I was so excited I almost ran off the road. ... And he said, 'Steve, I am kind of hungry. Would you go by McDonald's on your way back and pick me up a cheeseburger?' I had imagined that Air Force One had crash-landed at Adams Field and I needed to run over and get the story for the next edition the next morning. Well, I went and picked up a cheeseburger. That's when you knew you were a grunt."

BREAKING BREAD

He also had a summer job at what was then called Arkansas Power and Light, now Entergy Arkansas. After graduating from UA, Strickland landed three job offers and accepted a full-time position as an engineer at AP&L. One of the benefits was it paid for advanced degrees for its employees. Strickland immediately enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and began working on a master's degree in business administration. He went to classes at night while working during the day on projects like the coal plant in Redfield and the nuclear plant in Russellville.

After obtaining the MBA, Strickland began working in AP&L's industrial marketing division, attracting new companies to Arkansas and collaborating with customers on how they could better use electricity. While courting a New Jersey company, he took two executives to the Capital Hotel for dinner and noticed that the men loved the restaurant's bread.

"I had the restaurant package up some of that brioche, and I left it for them at their hotel room before they went back to New Jersey," he says. "And they ultimately decided to locate their factory in AP&L territory, and I always thought that bread was the deciding factor."

Strickland married his wife, Margaret, in 1986. They bought a 1922-era Craftsman house in Hillcrest that year and have lived in it since except for the two years the couple spent in New Orleans when Strickland was transferred to Entergy's corporate office.

When they returned to Arkansas, Strickland got the opportunity to work in Entergy's regulatory area. There he met "some really fine people, very bright people and that whetted my appetite for law school." When he started attending night classes at the law school at UALR, the Stricklands' daughter, Megan, was just an infant.

Four years later, Strickland earned his juris doctorate and was offered several jobs. He ultimately decided to stay with Entergy Arkansas and spent the next 19 years as head of the company's regulatory affairs.

"I am so grateful to have had the privilege to work for Steve Strickland during his long-standing career at Entergy," says Laura Landreaux, who became president and chief executive officer of Entergy Arkansas in 2018.

"Steve took a chance on me when I first joined the company and he taught me a host of life lessons along the way. He did so with patience, dedication and faith, just as he does with everything he undertakes in life," she says. "He is a great leader, a trusted adviser, and the quintessential gentleman. We are fortunate that he continues to dedicate his time and efforts to improving our community."

MEET THE STRICKLANDS

Strickland met his bride at Calvary Baptist Church. Margaret was attending a church function with her roommate.

"I am a very deliberate person. I don't tend to make rash decisions," Strickland says. "But I remember looking across the room -- the first time I'd seen her -- and the first thing that popped into my mind was 'I am going to marry her,' which is so out of character for me. And if you ask Margaret about it, she would say, 'Yeah, it took three years to convince him of it.'"

Their stately Hillcrest home sits on a tree-lined street. But it wasn't so stately when they first bought it.

"I remember I was so excited when we bought the house and bringing my parents over to see it. I will never forget the look on their faces when they walked inside. I could tell they were trying not to show it, but they were horrified. I could tell they thought this kid has lost his mind. It was in really bad shape."

The couple has worked on modifying the home for 34 years, removing servants' quarters, enlarging the kitchen, adding a back porch and much more.

"I am a believer in the concept of adaptive architecture where we've modified the house as our lives have changed when our kids were born, then they moved out of the house," he says. "We've done different projects to make the house fit our lifestyle."

The Stricklands have two adult children, Megan and Kent. "They are both very smart kids. They are both change-the-world types but in very different ways."

Megan lives in Washington and is in the process of starting a consulting business in social design -- defined as empowering people at the local level to invent solutions to economic and social problems. Kent lives in Atlanta and has worked on many political campaigns. He currently is handling constituent relations for a city council representative.

RETIREMENT AND BEYOND

Strickland had always planned to retire at age 55. That's the age at which his father retired and he thought he should do the same. But then he turned 56 and was still working.

"And then finally I realized, 'Well, stupid. It's always going to be that way.' That's the nature of the work. It's always there and it's always challenging and you really enjoy it. So if you base the decision on that, you're always going to be working."

He retired from Entergy at 57 in 2014. Margaret, a speech-language pathologist for the Little Rock School District, retired a year later. The couple wanted to see the world and have traveled to too many places to count. The list, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Norway, Scotland, England, Hungary, Peru, Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, goes on and on.

They limit vacations to two weeks because waiting at home are Winston and Augie, two well-behaved long-haired Dachshunds that are licensed pet therapy dogs. Margaret takes the pups to various hospitals to work with children. Because of the covid-19 pandemic, the dogs currently are not allowed to meet patients but Margaret still takes the pups to hospitals to visit with stressed-out staff.

About a year after retiring, Strickland was encouraged to teach a class on utility law at UALR's Bowen School of Law. He and Dave Slaton, chief of staff for the Arkansas Public Service Commission, put together the curriculum and taught the course together. They taught for three years but decided to take a break this fall.

And, of course, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre keeps Strickland busy. He began serving on its board in 2000.

Earlier this year, the Rep had to cancel the remaining shows of the season due to covid-19 concerns. It's the theater's second suspension in the past five years, the first because of a severe financial crisis that they had been overcoming.

The board is working on how to move forward once the pandemic is over.

"What we've got to do first is the strategic planning effort to decide how is it that we want to open up," he says. "Because what theater may be after the virus may be different from what theater was before, so we've got to come to grips with that issue."

And what will that be?

"We don't know," he says. "There's an awful lot of people in the theater industry trying to figure that out."