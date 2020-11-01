Survivor's time sickan ordeal

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

It started with aches and pain that ran from head to toe. Kymara Seals, an avid gym go-goer thought she was just sore from another day's workout. Never did she imagine that she would go through the worst three weeks of her life to the point that she thought she would lose her life -- all due to covid-19.

Five weeks ago on a Saturday, Seals began to feel sore. Then she began to experience chills and a low-grade fever. Already scheduled to see her doctor on Monday for a check-up, Seals said that when she told the nurses how she was feeling, they tested her for covid-19. Three days later she got back her results: positive.

"I didn't think I had covid. I am so cautious at the gym and that's where I got it," said Seals.

Seals said she is so careful that patrons often laugh at her with her wipes, spray, sanitizer and mask, but when it came to working out, Seals said she removes her mask so she can breathe.

"It was not wise on my part, but I'm diabetic and I knew I needed to get back to working out so it was a bad judgment call on my part, but I just thought I was being so safe," said Seals.

According to covid-19 gym guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, patrons should wear a face-covering except when actively exercising and maintain proper spacing from others by working out with 12 feet between each person.

As of October 29, according to ADH in the 14 days prior to diagnosis, .8% of the active cases visited a gym.

Seals feared for her life as well as her college-age children and grandson who lived with her. Her daughter was negative, but her son and her 5-year-old grandson were positive. "My grandson had zero symptoms," said Seals. "My son had just a few symptoms. He would have slight headaches."

Seals on the other hand experienced almost every symptom reported by doctors. Her oxygen levels even dropped low, requiring her to lose her breath.

"My sister has a device where you can take your blood-oxygen level with your finger, and the rule is if it drops below 90 you need to get to the emergency room," said Seals whose oxygen level registered at 88%. "I did not go to the ER and I will be honest, I was fearful to go because all I could see is me getting in there and not coming out. That was my fear."

Seals felt that way, having buried her grandmother who died from covid 19 the last week of April. Kathryn Council, 87, was a resident at the Waters of White Hall due to dementia, and according to Seals, her grandmother had no underlying conditions.

"We thought she was going to be OK because she didn't have any symptoms at first," said Seals. "About a week in she ran a low-grade fever for three weeks and we buried her on May 1.

To manage her symptoms Seals drank water, Pedialyte, took zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C, cough medicine, elderberry, and Vick's Vapor Rub on her chest. She also had Representative Vivian Flowers coach her through the healing process, who experienced the illness herself.

"She advised me to sleep in my recliner," said Seals, who lost her sense of smell one week after testing positive. "Laying down, that fluid can build up in your lungs."

Now in her fifth week, and just testing negative two weeks ago, Seals said she is just getting her sense of smell back. Seals won't be going back to the gym and said she will improvise at-home workouts.

"I did have moments where I was so sick and I was just praying to make it through this. I felt so bad, I couldn't do anything," said Seals. "You see the news, so many people have died of covid-19. I had several of those moments not knowing what's next, like if I go to sleep, will I wake up."