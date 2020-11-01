OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: The end is near ... isn't it?

One of 2020's two most stressful situations is about to conclude. We're still under siege from covid-19, but as of Tuesday, the multi-year buildup to the presidential election will end. Or at least the end will begin.

Although covid is having a more personal effect on most of us--remember back in March, when the world started to shut down around us, but we thought it would be similar to an ice storm or rising Arkansas River levels and that everything would be back to normal in a couple of weeks?--the election process has been grinding away ever since the results were revealed from the election of 2016.

The last few months have been especially distressing as we, along with residents of other states, have had to sift through conflicting and ever-changing information on how to vote safely during the pandemic. Decisions made with saucy confidence in August about absentee voting didn't sound so secure when the U.S. mail system started to tank and doubts were bandied about concerning the feasibility of mailing ballots.

Then we learned that if we abandoned absentee voting in favor of early voting or heading in person to the polls on election day--NPR suggested taking our uncompleted absentee ballots with us to prove we weren't voting twice, which turned out to be incorrect for Arkansans--our votes would be considered provisional, which means they wouldn't be counted (if they are counted) until after the day of the election.

It was possible to cancel the absentee ballot and vote in person, but that didn't sound too reliable either--too much paperwork, too much that could go wrong.

I finally consulted with Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett on what to do. Thanks to his skill at cutting through what my late German grandmother referred to as dreck, we decided to go ahead and vote absentee, hand-delivering our ballots to the Pulaski County Clerk's office. We weren't the only ones lining up there to do so.

According to the Secretary of State website Voter View (one of the few useful and reliable tools encountered in this long strange trip), our votes have been accepted. I guess that means they'll be counted. But who knows? I'm still uneasy about it, something never experienced in decades of voting.

Well, no wonder. I recently was reading an e-blast from Little Rock Soiree that contained information from Behavioral Health Systems of Arkansas titled "How to Spot Signs of Depression & Anxiety."

"The Centers for Disease Control has warned that rates of anxiety and depression have increased between two- and fourfold compared to the same time last year," the post said.

It includes lengthy lists of symptoms of anxiety and depression. Neither have been of any concern to me before. But examining the list reveals some distressingly familiar situations.

Among them: A sense of impending danger, panic or doom, trouble concentrating or thinking about anything other than the present worry, having the urge to avoid things that trigger anxiety, angry outbursts, irritability or frustration, reduced appetite and weight loss, agitation or restlessness, and trouble thinking, concentrating, making decisions and remembering things.

Uh-oh.

With the naive expectation that a single day will make all the difference, I'm holding out hope that most of these symptoms will magically disappear after Tuesday. Covid will still be around, but I'm learning to live with it by following safety precautions and finally recognizing and accepting that life may not return to normal anytime soon. As long as I have a bicycle, my three little dogs, family and friends, fulfilling work, a generous supply of bourbon, and a home, I'll be OK.

My hopes may be dashed this week, though, especially after reading a story in the November issue of The Atlantic titled "The Election That Could Break America."

Post-election maneuvers could circumvent the results of the vote count in battleground states, the story by Barton Gellman says, resulting in a constitutional crisis that would leave the nation without an authoritative result in determining who wins the presidential election.

"We are not prepared for this at all," Julian Zelizer, a Prince­ton professor of history and public affairs, is quoted as saying in the story. "We talk about it, some worry about it, and we imagine what it would be. But few people have actual answers to what happens if the machinery of democracy is used to prevent a legitimate resolution to the election."

The trouble will come, Gellman writes, in what he calls "the Interregnum: the interval from election day to the next president's swearing-in. It is a temporal no-man's-land between the presidency of Donald Trump and an uncertain successor--a second term for Trump or a first for Biden. The transfer of power we usually take for granted has several intermediate steps, and they are fragile."

Let's hope this nightmare scenario doesn't become reality, that the intermediate steps hold strong, and that Wednesday, although sure to be the day after an election like no other, provides some sort of closure.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com