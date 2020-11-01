Trump nominees, vote rulings studied

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts arrive for the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 5, 2019. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Ricky Carioti.

Federal judges nominated by President Donald Trump have largely ruled against efforts to loosen voting rules in the 2020 campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic and sided with Republicans seeking to enforce restrictions.

An analysis by The Washington Post found that nearly three out of four opinions issued in federal voting-related cases by judges picked by the president were in favor of maintaining limits. That is in contrast with judges nominated by former President Barack Obama, whose decisions backed such limits 17% of the time.

The impact of Trump's court picks could be seen most at the appellate level, where 21 out of the 25 opinions issued by the president's nominees were against loosening voting rules.

The pattern shows how Trump's success installing a record number of judges in his four years in office has played a role in determining how people can vote this year and which ballots will be counted. The president's imprint on the courts culminated this week with the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the third justice he has successfully nominated to the Supreme Court.

The opinions by Trump nominees have been among hundreds issued throughout the country as the courts have contended with a record number of cases related to voting and the administration of this year's election.

The litigation has been driven by both efforts of Democrats and voting-rights groups to create universal or widespread access to mail-in voting because of the public health crisis and challenges filed against the relaxation of some state rules by Republicans, who have argued that such actions open the door to fraud.

Many judges have been skeptical of such claims by the GOP and Trump's campaign, calling allegations about fraud speculative and hypothetical.

Trump nominees have not uniformly sided with Republicans. But many have ruled in favor of the GOP in major cases involving rules about mail voting, ballot deadlines and signature requirements that have affected millions of Americans, many of whom are casting votes by mail for the first time because of concerns about the health risks of in-person voting.

A central argument of the president's picks on the bench is that state legislatures, not the courts, should set the rules for voting, even in a pandemic.

Wendy R. Weiser of the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit group that has advocated for expanded mail voting this year, said that judges nominated by Trump are "not uniformly against voting rights."

But, she noted, "it is absolutely the case that Donald Trump has filled a lot of appointments, flipped a lot of courts and led to majorities on panels where a lot of the judges ruling against voting rights were his appointees."

In a Texas case, three judges nominated by Trump unanimously upheld the Republican governor's limit of one ballot drop-off location per county that state officials say is necessary to prevent voter fraud. In Georgia, a pair of Trump nominees reinstated an Election Day deadline for mail-in ballots to be counted at the urging of GOP officials.

In a Wisconsin case that reached the Supreme Court this week, a Trump nominee was part of the two-judge majority at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit that rejected an extension of the deadline for receiving mail ballots in the battleground state.

And a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit ruled Thursday night that a Republican lawmaker and GOP activist could challenge Minnesota's plan to count ballots that arrive after Election Day.

A Trump nominee also joined the majority in a Tennessee case in October to uphold signature-match rules for mail ballots. That decision, rejecting a challenge from voting-rights groups, drew a sharp dissent from Judge Karen Nelson Moore, a nominee of former President Bill Clinton. She broadly criticized her judicial colleagues throughout the country, listing a series of cases in which she said courts "have sanctioned a systematic effort to suppress voter turnout and undermine the right to vote."

"Many courts are chipping away at votes that ought to be counted. It is a disgrace to the federal courts' foundational role in ensuring democracy's function, and a betrayal to the persons that wish to participate in it fully," Moore wrote.

"On its own, today's ruling may not -- likely will not -- change the course of this election. But it is another drop in the bucket that is the degradation of the right to vote in this country... . I fear the day we come out from behind the courthouse doors only to realize these drops have become a flood."

Information for this article was contributed by Anna Brugmann, Keith Newell, Tobi Raji, Aaron Schaffer, Maya Smith, Elise Viebeck and Robert Barnes of The Washington Post.