OPINION | EDITORIAL: Two days away

Somebody said the other day that they'll stay up until midnight Dec. 31--not to watch fireworks, but to make sure 2020 leaves. We still have a couple of months until that happens, but this Tuesday will be a milestone: The 2020 election will be complete.

At least we hope so.

There are a lot of races up and down this ballot. And, unusually, there are several races in which voters can pick between two quality candidates. At last, an election in which you can vote for somebody, instead of just against. Wonders never cease.

So, for our recommendations in the upcomin' Tuesday:

Little Rock's school district tax extension:

Little Rock voters will elect a new school board for the system on Tuesday. Nobody really knows what the board will look like after We the People vote. So why are we asked to extend a property tax from 2033 to 2051? Answer: We're told the time is right to borrow money, and we can see the interest rates in the paper. But the bigger question is: Who will be spending the money? Can't we do this again in two years, after the local board has a record--and a strategy? We recommend No on the tax extension at this time.

Issue 1:

This statewide ballot item would make permanent a 0.5 percent state sales tax to fund road improvements, by adding it to the state's over-crowded constitution. Arkansas already has one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation, and this one would have no sunset. If this issue is voted down and comes back in two years with a sunset provision, we will probably support it. But we recommend No at this time.

Issue 2:

It's the least talked-about issue on the ballot, and probably deservedly so. But we see no good reason to change the term limits law yet again. Voters are just getting used to the new rules implemented in 2014. We recommend No on Issue 2.

Issue 3:

This would change how citizens' initiatives are put on the ballot, and change publication requirements and deadlines. Issue 3 would require those trying to get something on the ballot to collect signatures from 45 counties instead of the current 15. No matter how you cut it, that would make things more difficult for grass-roots campaigns. We'd recommend a No here, too.

Tom Cotton for re-election as U.S. senator. Even if he had major party opposition, it'd have to be some great opposition to give Arkansas a reason to vote otherwise. Besides, if the polls prove right this year (as opposed to 2016) then there'll be a blue wave flooding Washington, D.C., soon enough. Which is another reason that the Republicans need to hold the Senate--to be a check and balance.

French Hill for re-election as U.S. representative from the 2nd Congressional District. He's a fiscally conservative banker at a time when the country needs more financial experts at the national level.

Bruce Westerman for re-election as U.S. representative from the 4th Congressional District. His expertise in forestry will be needed in the coming two years. For proof, look west.

In the race for Little Rock's school board, we have been mightily impressed by a number of candidates. We have high hopes for this school board in the coming years. But we hope the teachers' union doesn't once again gain control of the panel and put together a list of priorities that doesn't include students at No. 1. Our recommendations:

Zone 3, Tommy Branch, chair of the Little Rock Area Public Education Stakeholder Group and a former board member.

Zone 5, Stuart Mackey, graduate of Central High and parent of Central High graduates, who's also been on several boards and committees over the year.

Zone 6, FranSha' Anderson, a former PTA president, volunteer, activist and all-around cheerleader for the schools.

Zone 7, Norma Jean Johnson, a supporter of principals and principles in the schools.

Zone 9, Jeff Wood, who served as chair of the Community Advisory Board for the district and has been an activist in the community for years.

In the race for Little Rock City Board, we'd recommend a couple of incumbents and a couple of new folks, all of whom are impressive:

Joan Adcock in the Position 10 at-large seat.

Dr. Dean Kumpuris in the Position 8 at-large seat.

David Alan Bubbas and Antwan Phillips are both impressive in their campaigns for the Position 9 seat.

In legislative races:

Bob Thomas in Senate District 32.

Jane English for re-election in Senate District 34.

Carlton Wing for re-election in House District 28.

Jim Sorvillo for re-election in House District 32.

Mark Lowery for re-election in House District 39.