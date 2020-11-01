UA's Senior Walk back up, running

A student walks on the east side of Old Main Tuesday, October 27, 2020, where the first 50 years of the renovated Senior Walk has been reopened on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. The original Senior Walk was replaced with high-grade monumental concrete and steel bar with the original names sandblasted according to how they were originally written. Bronze numbers were added for all previous years to match the current numbers used for Senior Walk. Check out nwaonline.com/201028Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The century-old cracked sidewalks are gone.

The path to the front door of Old Main, the oldest building on the University of Arkansas campus, is now paved with high-grade monumental concrete, reinforced with steel bar.

A machine called a Sand Hog was used to sandblast names of graduates from the university's first 50 years into the new sidewalk.

For several months this year, the sidewalk and front door to Old Main were closed while workers replaced the oldest section of Senior Walk and the plaza in front of Old Main. But they're open now.

The project is almost complete, said Todd Furgason, senior campus planner. There's still landscape work to do and a couple of areas still need pavers, he said.

And a crushed granite border will be added to Spoofer's Stone, a UA landmark that was damaged during the sidewalk construction and then repaired, said Breanna Lacy, a spokeswoman for the university's Facilities Management department.

Furgason said Senior Walk wends for an estimated 3.5 miles through and around the campus.

Charlie Alison, a UA spokesman, said no other university has a tradition like Senior Walk, in which names of graduates are still added each year. He said Senior Walk contains the names of more than 200,000 graduates.

Some sections of the old sidewalk had the names written by hand into the wet concrete. Lacy said efforts will be made to preserve some of the old sections of sidewalk and display them in Old Main.

Lacy said the Senior Walk project cost about $500,000, with about half that funding coming from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council.

She said the plaza replacement cost $650,000.

The projects began after Facilities Management started tracking the deterioration of the first 50 years of Senior Walk and noticed "an accelerated level of weakening and crumbling in 2013," according to Lacy.

"This created safety and accessibility issues, and the names were at risk of fading to the point of being illegible," she wrote in a news release. "To address these safety concerns and to help preserve these historic areas, the decision was made to replace the walk and Old Main plaza."

The old plaza was made of bricks. Over time, the bricks shifted and the walkway became uneven.

"Sandstone was chosen to replace the former brick plaza, which was designed to match the steps of Old Main," according to the news release. "An inscribed granite piece connecting the two projects has been added as a transition between the plaza and Senior Walk."

Bronze numbers were added for the first 50 years to match the current numbers used for Senior Walk.

"This was an important project that required a thoughtful approach," said Mike Johnson, associate vice chancellor for Facilities Management. "It was essential for us to honor the history of Senior Walk and Old Main while also creating a safe environment. We're really happy with the result and believe the campus will be too."

Additional plans to add historical markers along the site of the original Senior Walk are ongoing, according to the release.

An official dedication ceremony will be scheduled later as part of the university's sesquicentennial celebration, which will be next year.

Students started the tradition of adding names to the sidewalk, beginning with the class of 1905.

The class of 1904 liked the idea of etching their names into the sidewalk and asked if they could add their class. So the class of 1904 became the first hand-lettered block in the walk, according to the release.

"Through 1924, the classes were hand-drawn into the wet concrete each year by one of the class members," wrote Lacy. "In 1925, the university took over installation, using raised-letter stamps to impress the names in the concrete. In 1930, names from the graduating classes from 1876-1903 were added to the plaza in front of Old Main."

By the 1980s, the task of mechanically imprinting names into wet concrete took so long that workers in Facilities Management created the Sand Hog to sandblast new names into hardened sidewalk.

Some students may have opted not have their names in the sidewalk, Alison said. In the late 1970s and 1980s, a fee was charged for graduating seniors who wanted to have their names in the Senior Walk.

Two years -- 1887 and 1895 -- aren't represented in the Senior Walk because of changes in the academic calender that resulted in no students graduating those years, Alison said.

In 1925, the university began putting the names of graduates, instead of names of seniors, in the sidewalk, Alison said.

That resulted in former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright's name appearing in the sidewalk twice -- in 1924 when he was a senior and 1925 when he graduated.