Video altered to make it look like Biden greeted wrong state

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP / Andrew Harnik )

It’s an awkward moment when a presidential candidate greets the audience at a rally and names the wrong state. Fortunately for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, that didn’t happen to him this week, despite a widely shared video that appears to show him saying “Hello, Minnesota” to a crowd in Florida.

It turns out he was, indeed, in Minnesota. The video that was shared had been altered to change the text on a sign and the podium to refer to Tampa, Florida, instead of Minnesota.

The Associated Press has concluded that the original video from the event confirms that Biden was in Minnesota and addressed the correct state in his greeting.

In the 16-second video, Biden says, “Jessica, thank you for being here, for sharing your story.” That greeting was to Jessica Intermill, a Minnesotan with rheumatoid arthritis who spoke about health care at the St. Paul event before Biden took the stage.

There are other contextual clues as well. The video shows Biden wearing a thick coat for Minnesota’s cold climate. At a recent appearance in the warmer Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 29, Biden only wore a suit jacket. The sign also has a backdrop of a lake, trees and mountains not found in Florida.