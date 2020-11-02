10 deaths reported as typhoon lashes parts of Philippines

Electrical poles are toppled due to strong winds from Typhoon Goni in Daet, Camarines Norte province, central Philippines, Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed. (AP Photo/Sharalaine Robles Gonzales)

MANILA, Philippines -- A super typhoon blew into the eastern Philippines with disastrous force Sunday, killing at least 10 people and triggering volcanic mudflows that engulfed about 150 houses before the storm weakened as it blew away from the country, officials said.

Typhoon Goni blasted into the eastern island province of Catanduanes at dawn with sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of 174 mph, threatening some provinces still recovering from a deadly typhoon that hit a week ago.

Goni barreled through densely populated regions and threatened to sideswipe Manila, which shut down its main airport. But the storm shifted southward Sunday night and spared the capital, the government weather agency said.

At least nine people were killed in the hard-hit province of Albay, including a father and son. Villagers fled to safety as the typhoon approached, but the two apparently stayed put in the community in Guinobatan town, where about 150 houses were inundated by the volcanic mudflows.

"The child was found [9 miles] away," Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara told DZMM radio, adding that the boy was swept away by mudflows and found in the next town.

He did not say whether there were any other residents trapped by the mudflows in the community, adding that downed communications made it hard for people to get information. The Office of Civil Defense reported that three Guinobatan residents were missing, but it was not immediately clear if they were from the mudflow-hit community.

Other deaths in Albay included a villager who was pinned by a fallen tree. One person was killed in Catanduanes province.

Ricardo Jalad, who leads the government's disaster-response agency, had feared that the typhoon would wreak major damage because of its enormous force. The Philippine weather agency reinforced those concerns, saying that within 12 hours of the typhoon's landfall, people faced the risk of "catastrophic, violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall."

Residents were warned of possible landslides and flooding, storm surges of up to 16 feet, and powerful winds that could blow away shanties. But after hitting a mountain range and repeatedly slamming into coastal provinces, the typhoon gradually weakened, though it remained potentially deadly as it blew out into the South China Sea, forecasters said.

One of the most powerful typhoons in the world this year, Goni evoked memories of Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million people in the central Philippines in November 2013.

Manila's main airport was ordered to shut down for 24 hours from Sunday to today, and airlines canceled dozens of international and domestic flights. Commuter train services were also suspended, and a no-sail policy restriction was imposed by the Coast Guard due to initial fear over the typhoon's power. The military and national police, along with the Coast Guard, were put on full alert.

Jalad said nearly 1 million people were preemptively moved into emergency shelters.

In a Manila gymnasium that was turned into an emergency shelter, covid-19 outbreaks were an added worry for displaced residents. The Philippines has had more than 383,000 cases of the coronavirus, the second-most in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.

"We are scared -- our fears are doubled," said Jaqueline Almocera, a 44-year-old street vendor who took cover at the shelter.

The Philippines is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year. It's also located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

