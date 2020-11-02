Arkansas virus hospitalizations at all-time high of 688

The number of Arkansans currently hospitalized for the coronavirus reached an all-time high Monday when 33 more patients were added to the tally, bringing the total to 688, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Another 27 deaths from the coronavirus were also reported Monday, easing toward almost 2,000 virus deaths with a cumulative total of 1,985.

The number of new cases has ebbed over the previous two days with 584 new cases added, for a cumulative total of 113,641 since the pandemic hit the state in March.

The number is down from the record high of 1,326 new cases added Saturday.

The covid-19 patients who currently require the use of a ventilator rose by 12 to a total of 119. There have been 845 Arkansans who required ventilator use since the beginning of the pandemic.

"There is a slight decrease in new cases compared to last Monday with an increase in testing. While this is some good news, we are still seeing high numbers of deaths and hospitalizations," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "During tomorrow's weekly update, I'll discuss the state's winter strategy, and we'll receive an update about Arkansas schools and hospitals."

