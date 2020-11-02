Chaffee Crossing part of art across Arkansas project

Chaffee Crossing

part of art project

A new initiative to install 12 pieces of public art across Arkansas will include Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith and Barling.

A couple who call themselves DABSMYLA are commissioned to do an installation on the Chaffee Crossing water tower on Wells Lake Road. The husband-and-wife team DABSMYLA use "a shared design language that dictates subject matter, positioning, color theory, and perspective," according to their website.

Each piece of public art will be an interpretation of the theme "Unite." The art will appear on buildings and walls, a basketball court, silo, pump house and water tower in Fort Smith/Barling, Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, Conway, Little Rock, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and Stuttgart.

OZ Art, The Unexpected and JustKids are working together on the initiative, which is called ARkanvas.

A virtual experience will be presented on the website www.Arkanvas.com featuring videos of the art, artists and communities.

Ex-UAFS official

starts job at UCA

A former University of Arkansas at Fort Smith vice chancellor has been named the University of Central Arkansas' vice president of University Advancement and president of the UCA Foundation.

Mary Bane Lackie began her new role on Oct. 15. She had been interim vice president of University Advancement at UCA since February. Before that, she was assistant vice president for Development.

Before moving to UCA in March 2018, Lackie was the vice chancellor for University Advancement at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she led the UAFS Foundation, with endowments valued at more than $84 million and total assets of more than $88 million, according to a news release.

She has also worked as the executive director of Alumni Services and Annual Giving at Arkansas Tech University and the director of Development at the American School of Warsaw.

Preserving-history

impact evaluated

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program released a report on how historic preservation helps Arkansas' economy.

PlaceEconomics, a Washington, D.C.,-based real estate and economic development-consulting firm, prepared the document, which looked at different Arkansas Historic Preservation Program initiatives: Main Street Arkansas, the Arkansas Historic Rehabilitation Income Tax Credit and Arkansas Historic Preservation Program grants.

The report provides examples in the cities of Batesville, Conway, El Dorado, Fort Smith, Helena, Hot Springs, Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The full report can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/31L9gyH.

Dog park passed

on to Fort Smith

ERC Holdings LLC of Fort Smith has constructed a dog park in Chaffee Crossing and passed it to the city of Fort Smith as a public facility.

The 1.24-acre dog park is near the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center and Wells Lake. It features an exercise yard with a ramp, spiral tubes, a slalom and tractor tires.

A 100-by-250-foot running yard contains a spiral exercise mound; a separate yard for small breeds; a gravel walking trail around the perimeter of the fenced area; bench seating; a drinking fountain for pets and people; and a parking lot.