COLUMNIST: A nutty presidential election

After Donald Trump's surprising victory over Hillary Clinton four years ago, some people are wary of what the polls are saying about the 2020 election.

Nearly every national poll shows Joe Biden with a hefty lead over Trump. But national presidential polls are equivalent to asking people all over the country to weigh in on who should be mayor of Chicago.

Seventeen battleground states will determine who lands in the White House. It doesn't matter who the majority of Americans want. The Electoral College decides, so a handful of voters in a few states could once again end up picking the winner. There are several predictors floating around that might give us a sneak peek into what will happen this week. Some have impressive records for choosing the winner for several presidential elections running. Trump, however, has thrown some of them off.

Halloween masks have long been indicators of a candidate's popularity. Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all outsold their opponents, according to Rubie's Costume Company, the world's largest costume manufacturer.

Four years ago, Trump latex masks outsold Clinton masks. This year, Trump masks are available, but the company didn't stock Biden masks. Interpret that however you like.

Then there's ChrisChris the squirrel of North Charleston, S.C. ChrisChris took over the duties of presidential predictions this year from his deceased father Gnocchi, who correctly predicted the last three presidential races, reports WCSC-TV.

According to the station, ChrisChris ate seven nuts from a bowl with Trump's name on it and three from Biden's bowl, which made Trump the winner. Just so there would be no mistaking his loyalty in this solidly red state, ChrisChris ate the Biden sign and gnawed on the former vice president's bowl.

Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in New York state have accurately predicted the president since choosing Richard Nixon in a mock election in 1968. Trump messed up their 38-year winning streak when they chose Clinton over him.

The school currently is operating remotely. No word yet on whether absentee ballots will be allowed this year.

There are reports that the political cookies at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, Penn., are flying off the shelves, as they do every election year. Sales of the sugar cookies with Biden 2020 written in blue sprinkles and Trump 2020 in red sprinkles are currently being tallied. The bakery has used the treats to correctly determine the outcome of the past three presidential elections.

In Dallas, Flying Saucer Draught Emporium has used its craft beer sales to accurately predict presidents since 2004. This year, beer drinkers can choose to have the brew served in a tall red glass with Trump's maskless face on it or a blue one with Biden wearing a mask and his signature aviator sunglasses.

A popular psychic at the Miraval Spa in Tucson, Ariz., predicted Trump's victory in 2016. In her annual New Year's Eve predictions in 2019, she said that Biden would win this year. She also said that Georgia politician Stacey Abrams would be vice president.