File-This March 13, 1998, file photo shows, TCU head coach Billy Tubbs, front, and assistant coach Steve McClain shouting instructions to their players during their opening-round game in the NCAA Midwest Regional in Oklahoma City. Former Oklahoma basketball coach Billy Tubbs, whose high-octane system known as Billy Ball brought the Sooners back to prominence in the 1980s, has died at age 85. (AP Photo/John Gaps III, FILE)

BASKETBALL

Former OU coach Tubbs dead at 85

Billy Tubbs, the colorful coach with the high-octane system known as Billy Ball who brought Oklahoma basketball to prominence in the 1980s, died Sunday. He was 85.

Tubbs' family said in a statement that he battled a form of leukemia since being diagnosed in 2015. The statement said he died peacefully surrounded by family in Norman, Okla.

"Though his passing represents a tremendous loss for everyone close to him, our family is comforted by the knowledge he lived an extremely spirited life full of outstanding accomplishments in and out of sports," the statement said.

Tubbs took over a struggling Oklahoma program in 1980. The Sooners reached the NCAA Tournament just once over the 32 seasons prior to Tubbs' arrival and held a combined winning percentage of .471 from 1950 to 1980.

His fast-paced offenses and relentless full-court pressure defenses led to lots of scoring, excitement and wins. His 1987-88 team, featuring future NBA players Mookie Blaylock, Harvey Grant and Stacey King, was upset by Kansas in the NCAA title game. Tubbs also coached Wayman Tisdale, a three-time AP All-American and Olympic gold medalist.

Tubbs had a 333-132 record in 14 seasons at Oklahoma. In three seasons, the Sooners averaged more than 100 points per game.

Tubbs coached at TCU from 1995-2002 and got the previously struggling program to the NCAA Tournament in 1998. He had two coaching stints at his alma mater, Lamar, and was athletic director there from 2002 to 2011.

Overall, Tubbs had a 609-317 (.658) record as a Division I head coach. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

Perhaps his most famous moment of all came on Feb. 9, 1989, while he was coaching Oklahoma.

The Sooners fell behind Missouri early, and fans who disagreed with a traveling call against Blaylock had thrown debris on the court. The public-address announcer told the crowd the Sooners could be assessed a technical if the activity continued.

Tubbs then took the microphone and said: "The referees request that regardless of how terrible the officiating is, do not throw stuff on the floor."

He earned a technical from official Ed Hightower and a standing ovation from the home crowd.

He stood by his words.

"Actually, that was a true statement," Tubbs told the Kansas City Star years later. "I just went up there and told the truth, right? That's why they were throwing stuff on the floor."

For the record, Oklahoma rallied for a 112-105 win.