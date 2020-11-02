HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 10 weeks

North Little Rock linebacker Jordan Owens (21) chases after Bryant quarterback Austin Ledbetter (12) during the first quarter of Bryant's 58-21 win on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)
It was supposed to be the game of the year last Friday, but it wound up being a blowout as No. 1 Bryant destroyed No. 2 North Little Rock by a final score of 58-21.
North Little Rock drops to No. 5 in this week’s Top 10.
Lake Hamilton also took care of business in the Class 6A showdown with a 51-34 win over Benton. Lake Hamilton stays at No. 2 in Class 6A while Benton drops out of the Top 5 in that classification with its fourth loss of the season.
Here are the updated rankings as the regular season comes to a close with games on Thursday and Friday of this week:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Wynne
- Lake Hamilton
- Cabot
- Shiloh Christian
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Parkview
- Sylvan Hills
- Jonesboro
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Wynne
- Harrison
- Texarkana
- Little Rock Christian
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Stuttgart
- Arkadelphia
- Nashville
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy
- Prescott
- Hoxie
- McGehee
- Rison
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Gurdon
- Des Arc
- Junction City
- Bigelow
