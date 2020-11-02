Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 10 weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 2:33 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption North Little Rock linebacker Jordan Owens (21) chases after Bryant quarterback Austin Ledbetter (12) during the first quarter of Bryant's 58-21 win on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)

It was supposed to be the game of the year last Friday, but it wound up being a blowout as No. 1 Bryant destroyed No. 2 North Little Rock by a final score of 58-21.

North Little Rock drops to No. 5 in this week’s Top 10.

Lake Hamilton also took care of business in the Class 6A showdown with a 51-34 win over Benton. Lake Hamilton stays at No. 2 in Class 6A while Benton drops out of the Top 5 in that classification with its fourth loss of the season.

Here are the updated rankings as the regular season comes to a close with games on Thursday and Friday of this week:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Bentonville
  3. Pulaski Academy
  4. Greenwood
  5. North Little Rock
  6. Conway
  7. Wynne
  8. Lake Hamilton
  9. Cabot
  10. Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Bentonville
  3. North Little Rock
  4. Conway
  5. Cabot

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. Lake Hamilton
  3. Little Rock Parkview
  4. Sylvan Hills
  5. Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Wynne
  3. Harrison
  4. Texarkana
  5. Little Rock Christian

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Stuttgart
  3. Arkadelphia
  4. Nashville
  5. Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

  1. Harding Academy
  2. Prescott
  3. Hoxie
  4. McGehee
  5. Rison

CLASS 2A

  1. Fordyce
  2. Gurdon
  3. Des Arc
  4. Junction City
  5. Bigelow
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT