HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 10 weeks

It was supposed to be the game of the year last Friday, but it wound up being a blowout as No. 1 Bryant destroyed No. 2 North Little Rock by a final score of 58-21.

North Little Rock drops to No. 5 in this week’s Top 10.

Lake Hamilton also took care of business in the Class 6A showdown with a 51-34 win over Benton. Lake Hamilton stays at No. 2 in Class 6A while Benton drops out of the Top 5 in that classification with its fourth loss of the season.

Here are the updated rankings as the regular season comes to a close with games on Thursday and Friday of this week:

OVERALL

Bryant Bentonville Pulaski Academy Greenwood North Little Rock Conway Wynne Lake Hamilton Cabot Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville North Little Rock Conway Cabot

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Lake Hamilton Little Rock Parkview Sylvan Hills Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Wynne Harrison Texarkana Little Rock Christian

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Stuttgart Arkadelphia Nashville Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

Harding Academy Prescott Hoxie McGehee Rison

CLASS 2A