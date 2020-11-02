Sections
Little Rock man shot 4 times, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:47 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 28-year-old man was shot four times and injured in a Little Rock alley on Friday, according to a police report.

Officers responding to a shooting call shortly after 11 p.m. found Patrick Patton of Little Rock lying in a yard at 5209 W. 13th St. and suffering from four gunshot wounds in his legs, the report states.

Patton told officers he wasn’t sure what had happened, but that he was shot in an alley near 14th and Harrison streets, according to the report. Witnesses said they heard the victim shout a name, and saw a dark sedan flee the scene, as well as at least one person running away from the area.

Police said Patton was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of wounds in his upper groin, lower leg and both knees. The report describes the injuries as “minor.”

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

