Little Rock police: Teen charged in armed robbery

A 16-year-old boy will be charged as an adult after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock on Friday, police said.

A 22-year-old Little Rock woman told police shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday she offered a ride to two girls and a boy on University Avenue in her Chevrolet Tahoe, a police report states. She did not know them, according to the report.

The boy, who was not identified in the report, told the woman to drop them off near a home in the area of West 57th Street and Larch Place, police said.

Upon arrival, the two girls left her SUV, but the boy remained in the vehicle, the report states. Police said he reportedly pointed "what appeared to be a firearm" at her and told her to give him "everything she has.”

The woman told police she gave him about $100 in cash and an iPhone. The teen then grabbed a diaper bag and fled toward Mystery Cove, according to the report.

Police said the woman followed him in her vehicle, at which point he fired as many as six shots into her windshield, the report states.

The woman retrieved the diaper bag and saw the gunman and the two girls enter a home on Mystery Cove, according to the report.

Police said they found the teen in the home and took him into custody on one count each of aggravated robbery, theft of property and minor in possession of a handgun, and three counts of terroristic threatening.