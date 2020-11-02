LR Central's Warren's camp performance impresses Biancardi

Little Rock Central sophomore guard Bryson Warren continued to impress on the national level at the NYBA Basketball Development Camp in Nashville, Tenn., with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi on hand.

Biancardi, the national recruiting director for ESPN, led the Sunday camp with more than 60 prospects ranging from freshmen to seniors. He said Warren was among the best at the camp.

“Plays with a fire and listens with a teachable spirit,” Biancardi said. “His skill level and IQ are impressive at a young grade. He was one of the top players at my camp.”

Warren, 6-2, 160, has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, St. John’s, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State and other programs. He also shined at Coach Wootten’s Top 150 Showcase in Mansfield, Texas, where he was one of 19 sophomores on the roster the previous weekend.

He was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps underclassman team after an outstanding freshman season at North Little Rock before leaving for Little Rock Central.

Warren was set to play for Kansas City-based MOKAN Basketball on the Nike EYBL circuit during the spring and summer before the covid-19 pandemic canceled play.

Biancardi liked Warren’s ability to execute.

“Great example (was the) give-and-go and he executed it in the game,” Biancardi said. “He made open 3-point shots and understands playing hard and spacing. Promising prospect.”