More than $90,000 in recent donations filed by Elliott, Hill

U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock on Saturday reported receiving 24 donations of $1,000 or more, totaling $44,500.

His opponent in the 2nd Congressional District, state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, on Saturday reported receiving 26 donations of $1,000 or more, totaling $48,000.

Under federal law, candidates aren't required to file their next full campaign finance report until Dec. 3. However, they must file 48-Hour Notices, listing any donation of $1,000 or more within 48 hours of receipt.

Hill reported receiving four of the donations, totaling $9,000, on Thursday; 20, totaling $35,500, were added Friday, his campaign told the Federal Election Commission.

Thursday:

• Texas Red, Amarillo, Texas, $1,000

• Finseca PAC, Washington, $2,000

• On Wisconsin PAC Inc., Janesville, Wis., $5,000

• Dr. William Richard Hixson, Little Rock, $1,000

Friday:

• Making America Prosperous PAC, Springfield, Va., $2,500

• Salt City PAC, Alexandria, Va., $1,000

• David Rouzer for Congress, Wilmington, N.C., $2,000

• Re-Joyce PAC, Athens, Ga., $2,000

• RVFPAC, Athens, Ga., $2,000

• Guy for Congress, Pittsburgh, Pa., $2,000

• Populus Financial Group Inc. PAC, Irving, Texas, $1,000

• Genworth Financial Inc. PAC, Richmond, Va., $1,000

• Annaly Capital Management Inc. PAC, New York City, $1,000

• Barclays Group US Inc. PAC, Washington, $4,000

• AFLAC Inc. PAC, Columbus, Ga., $1,000

• Texas Republicans United PAC, Austin, Texas, $5,000

• Byron Donalds for Congress, Naples, Fla., $1,000

• Cathy McMorris Rogers PAC, Springfield, Va., $3,000

• Kevin McCarthy for Congress, Bakersfield, Calif., $2,000

• John C. Dugan, Chevy Chase, Md., $1,000

• Tommy J. Lasiter, North Little Rock, $1,000

• Hollis McLoughlin, Washington, $1,000

• Matthew S. Reddin, Little Rock, $1,000

• Texas Red, Amarillo, Texas, $1,000

Elliott received 15 of the contributions, totaling $29,100, on Thursday and 11, totaling $18,900, on Friday.

Thursday:

• Loebsack for Congress, Iowa City, Iowa, $1,000

• Jobs Education and Families First -- JEFF PAC, Washington, $2,500

• All Power to the People, Washington, $1,000

• Good Friends PAC, Portland, Ore., $1,000

• American Academy of Ophthalmology PAC, Washington, $2,000

• Defeat Republicans PAC, Raleigh, N.C., $1,000

• Letter Carrier Political Fund, Washington, $5,000

• Fair Shot PAC, Malden, Mass., $1,000

• Louise Gund, Berkeley, Calif., $2,800

• Betsy Singleton Snyder, Little Rock, $1,000

• Higher Heights for America PAC, Brooklyn, N.Y., $1,000

• United Steelworkers PAC, Pittsburgh, Pa., $5,000

• Dana Lawrence, Little Rock, $1,000

• Edward G. Shufro, New York City, $2,800

• Abraham Carpenter, Grady, $1,000

Friday

• Ragesh Tangri, Oakland, Calif., $1,000

• CHC Bold PAC, Washington, $2,500

• Lauren Bradley, Sherwood, $1,000

• Rod Womer, Newbury Park, Calif., $2,800

• Committee for a Democratic Future, McLean, Va., $1,000

• Davis for Congress, Chicago, $1,000

• The Cicilline Committee, Providence, R.I., $2,000

• Barbara Karplus, Newbury Park, Calif., $2,800

• Bonnie Watson Coleman for Congress, Washington, $1,000

• Kuster for Congress, Concord, N.H., $1,000

• David Harari, Los Gatos, Calif., $2,800