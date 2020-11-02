NFL notebook

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as guard Nick Allegretti (73) helps against pressure from New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, right, in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SIDELINED

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season after injuring an ankle against Pittsburgh two days after the All-Pro signed a five-year extension worth a reported $99 million. Stanley had an air cast applied to his left ankle and was taken off the field on a cart after he was accidentally undercut by Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt in the first quarter of Baltimore's 28-24 loss. ... Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett injured a knee in the first quarter and played sparingly in the second half of a 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL sacks leader was scheduled to undergo an MRI today. ... Raiders right tackle Trent Brown, who recently tested positive for covid-19, was inactive because of an illness the team said was not related to the coronavirus. A person with knowledge of Brown's status told The Associated Press that Brown was going to stay overnight in a Cleveland hospital. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details about Brown were announced. The NFL Network reported that Brown was sent to the hospital after a pregame IV caused air to enter his bloodstream. ... Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being taken off the field on a stretcher in the first half of a 28-22 win at Green Bay. The team said the 22-year-old had full movement in his body. Dantzler, who was recently activated off the covid-19 list, was being evaluated for a neck injury and concussion after his face mask collided with the leg of teammate Anthony Harris. ... Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left in the fourth quarter of a 31-30 loss to Denver and was being evaluated for a concussion.

MILESTONES

Drew Brees threw two touchdowns in New Orleans' 26-23 win over Chicago to regain the NFL's all-time lead from Tom Brady. Brees now has 560 TDs in his career, with Brady at 559 entering Tampa Bay's road game Monday night against the New York Giants. ... Kansas City's 35-9 victory over the New York Jets gave Coach Andy Reid his 229th win to move into a tie with Hall of Fame coach Curly Lambeau for fifth most in NFL history. ... New Orleans' Alvin Kamara joined Matt Forte and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs in NFL history with 50 or more receptions in each of his first four seasons. The three-time Pro Bowl pick had nine catches -- giving him 55 on the year -- for 96 yards in the Saints' win over the Bears. ... Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes has 10 career games with at least four touchdown passes, joining Dan Marino (12 games) as the only players with 10 such games in their first four seasons. Mahomes has 11,727 yards passing and 97 TD throws in 39 career games, both the most in a player's first 40 games.

STREAKS & STATS

Minnesota snapped Green Bay's eight-game divisional winning streak with a 28-22 victory as the Packers lost an NFC North game for the first time since Coach Matt LaFleur arrived last season. The Packers also lost at home for the first time since falling 34-27 to the Eagles on Sept. 26, 2019. The Packers had won eight consecutive at home, including a playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks last season. ... The New York Jets have dropped their first eight games and remained the NFL's only winless team after a 35-9 defeat at Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes had five TD passes in the game, while New York has only four touchdown throws all season. The Jets are 0-8 for the first time since the 1996 team, which finished 1-15 under Rich Kotite. ... The Las Vegas Raiders had allowed 10-plus points in an NFL-record 116 straight games, but that came to an end with a 16-6 win at Cleveland. ... Buffalo beat New England 24-21 and is off to consecutive 6-2 starts for the first time since a six-year run from 1988-93. The Bills snapped a seven-game skid against the AFC East-rival Patriots, and beat a Bill Belichick-coached New England team for just the sixth time in 41 meetings, going back to 2000. The Patriots have lost four in a row, matching their worst skid since 2002.

SILENT BELL

Kansas City running back Le'Veon Bell got a crack at the New York Jets just a few weeks after they released him, but wasn't much of a factor in the Chiefs' 35-9 romp. Bell was held to just 7 yards rushing with three catches for another 31 yards.

FLIPPIN' OUT

Indianapolis running back Nyheim Hines had so much energy, he celebrated each of his two touchdowns in the second quarter of the Colts' 41-21 win at Detroit with moves that would make a gymnast proud. He pulled off roundoffs into full twists in the end zone. The first acrobatic feat was particularly impressive because Hines went in motion to the left, reversed field to make a short catch, sprinted up the sideline and spun to break a tackle to score. Hines said he learned how to do flips about 10 years ago, starting on a trampolines before defying gravity off the ground.

YOUNG GUNS

A pair of rookie quarterbacks are off to impressive starts: Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert. Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in April, has 221 completions --the most by a player in his first eight career games in NFL history. He has completed at least 25 passes in six games, tied with Arizona's Kyler Murray (2019) for the second-most such games by a rookie. Only Philadelphia's Carson Wentz had more, with seven in 2016. Meanwhile, Herbert -- the No. 6 pick -- had three touchdown passes in Los Angeles' 31-30 loss at Denver, tying him with Houston's Deshaun Watson (2017) as the only rookies with at least three TD tosses in four consecutive games.

LOST ANGELES

The hard-luck Los Angeles Chargers became the first NFL team to lose three games they led by 17 or more points in the same season since the Atlanta Falcons did it in 2003. This time, Drew Lock hit rookie KJ Hamler from 1 yard with no time on the clock and Brandon McManus nailed the extra point to give the Denver Broncos a shocking 31-30 win. The Chargers, who appeared primed to end their seven-game AFC West losing streak, led 24-3 in the third quarter.

Minnesota Vikings' Ezra Cleveland (72) helps Dalvin Cook (33) celebrate his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates with teammates David Moore, left, and DeeJay Dallas, right, after Metcalf scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal from the hold of Thomas Morstead in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)