Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Georgia safety hurt in wreck

Georgia star safety Richard LeCounte was injured in a motorcycle accident shortly after the Bulldogs returned to Athens from their victory at Kentucky. LeCounte, one of the team's top defensive players, was taken to the trauma center at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He was still being treated Sunday, according to Ron Courson, the school's director of sports medicine. "His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected," Courson said in a statement. Courson did not say how long LeCounte might be out of action for No. 5 Georgia (4-1). LeCounte's mother, Erika Blocker-LeCounte, said her son was struck by two cars while driving his motorcycle Saturday night, just hours after the Bulldogs had flown home from their 14-3 victory over Kentucky. LeCounte had a career-high 13 tackles and a fumble recovery in the game. For the season, he leads the team with three interceptions.

Iowa receiver arrested

Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday and will be suspended for next weekend's home game against Michigan State. Smith-Marsette was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when Iowa City police pulled him over for speeding about 1:30 a.m., hours after the Hawkeyes' 21-20 loss to Northwestern. A police report said Smith-Marsette was traveling 74 mph in a 30-mph zone. Smith-Marsette failed field sobriety tests, and his blood-alcohol content was .13. The legal limit is .08. Smith-Marsette was the Hawks' leading receiver last season, and he had a team-leading seven catches for 84 yards against Northwestern.

GOLF

Clarke gets a victory

Darren Clarke two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Fla., his first title on the PGA Tour Champions. Clarke rapped his 30-foot eagle attempt just past the hole, and then had to wait to see if Jim Furyk could make his eagle putt from about 25 feet. The putt stayed left of the hole, and Furyk had to settle for a 68. Bernhard Langer was 16 under for the final round until making bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes that cost him. He birdied the final hole for a 67 and shared second place with Furyk. It was enough for Langer to regain the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished 73-71 and tied for 26th. Glen Day (Little Rock) fired a 68 on the final day and finished at 6-under 210. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 70 on Sunday and finished at 5-under 211.

Shinkwin first at Cyprus

Callum Shinkwin finished birdie-eagle for an 8-under 63 and beat Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win the Cyrus Open in Paphos, Cyprus, for his first European Tour title. Shinkwin birdied the first extra hole to secure victory after the pair had finished at 20-under 264. Shinkwin, who lost a playoff for the Scottish Open in 2017, had earlier produced a spectacular finish to set the clubhouse target. He was two shots behind with two holes to play but birdied the 17th and then holed from 50 feet for an eagle on the 18th to complete a back nine of 29.

BASEBALL

Padres decline Moreland option

The San Diego Padres declined a $3 million option on Mitch Moreland on Sunday, and the first baseman/designated hitter gets a $500,000 buyout and becomes a free agent. Moreland hit .203 with 2 home runs and 8 RBI in 69 at-bats for San Diego, which acquired him from Boston on Aug. 30 for minor leaguer outfielder Jeisson Rosario and third baseman Hudson Potts. Moreland was 4 for 8 with an RBI in the playoffs. The 35-year-old batted .328 with 8 home runs and 21 RBI for the Red Sox, and had $925,926 in prorated pay from a $2.5 million salary.

Betances stays with Mets

Reliever Dellin Betances exercised his $6 million player option for next season with the New York Mets on Sunday, deciding against taking a $3 million buyout and becoming a free agent. A 6-8 right-hander who turns 33 on March 23, Betances signed with the Mets in December for a deal that guaranteed $10.5 million: a $5.3 million million signing bonus and a $2.2 million salary plus the option for 2021. A four-time All-Star during seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Betances slumped to a 7.71 ERA in 15 relief appearances with the Mets, walking 12 and striking out 11 in 112/3 innings. He struck out 115 in 662/3 innings with the Yankees in 2018, then missed nearly all of 2019 due to a bone spur behind his right shoulder.

TENNIS

Rublev wins in Vienna

Andrey Rublev won his fifth ATP title of the season after beating unheralded Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open on Sunday in Vienna. The 23-year-old Russian credits keeping his emotions in check for turning 2020 into his most successful season. "I am complaining a lot on court but that is the thing that I need to change. I think this week I did it really well, I was not really complaining much, I was not really showing emotions much. It was one of the calmest weeks I have ever played," said the eighth-ranked Rublev, who entered the top 10 last month. Rublev has won three of his past four tournaments, improving to 7-2 in career finals. He became the first player in this shortened season with five titles, one more than Novak Djokovic. No other player has won more than two tournaments.