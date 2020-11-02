Little Rock police seek to add bona fides

The Little Rock Police Department is set to expand its national accreditation beginning this month.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), which has accredited the department's enforcement division for several years, will vote in subcommittee on Nov. 13 to pass the Little Rock Police Communications Division accreditation to the full membership. The department's training division will also undergo accreditation.

According to Little Rock police Sgt. Jarrod Purifoy, it is vital for the Little Rock Police Department to uphold the highest standards it can, especially with increased scrutiny of law enforcement.

"I know somebody that gave the analogy one time [that] I can tell you my car runs fantastic, but you don't necessarily have to believe it unless I hire somebody else to drive it, check everything out, make sure everything works," Purifoy said. "And if that certified person tells the citizen, 'This car is fantastic,' then that just further proves to the citizen that we're doing our best. We know we've got areas we need to improve, and we're constantly working."

The Little Rock Police Department will not be the only one in the county being accredited. The Department of Justice announced last month that more than 3,000 law enforcement agencies will be certified for standards of safe policing by various designated organizations including CALEA.

"The fundamental responsibility of government is to keep its citizens safe and today's action to certify thousands of law enforcement agencies around the country will further enable us to do just that," said Attorney General William Barr. "President [Donald] Trump's Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities affirms this administration's commitment to protecting the American people. Furthermore, everyone loses when trust erodes between the community and law enforcement."

The order requires all state, local and university law enforcement agencies to be certified by independent agencies, specifically ban choke holds in nondeadly force situations and assure that the use of force policy is in compliance with all local state and federal laws.

The goal for the Department of Justice is to hold agencies accountable to higher standards, according to Barr.

"That is why the Department of Justice has worked tirelessly to implement the President's Executive Order in order to improve accountability, build trust, and ensure the safety of the public as well as members of law enforcement who risk their lives every day," Barr said.

Little Rock police have already had the department's enforcement division accredited by CALEA since the 1990's and recently received reaccreditation in October, according to Purifoy.

"Our initial award date is March of 1998," Purifoy said. "For the first several reaccreditation cycles, it was actually a three-year cycle. They just went to a four-year cycle in 2016, so we've been reaccredited that many times."

Under former Chief Kenton Buckner, Little Rock Police began moving towards accrediting its training and communications divisions, as well as keeping the patrol division accredited.

"When [Buckner] got to Little Rock, to be honest with you, he was a little apprehensive on the accreditation process because he's never worked on an accredited agency before," Purifoy said. "And from what I understand he went to one CALEA conference in Colorado Springs and came back and said that not only do [we] want to keep the law enforcement accreditation going but [he] wanted to get the Training Academy and the Communication Center accredited."

The process of becoming accredited with CALEA begins with a two-year process to review the standards and change policies where necessary to come into compliance with them.

Agencies must then prove to CALEA that they follow those standards and are reviewed by assessors online before a final assessment in-person.

"They will do, if they can, a physical on-site to look at the facilities, do interviews, talk to stakeholders, talk to business leaders to determine to verify our compliance," Purifoy said.

After initial accreditation, agencies enter a four-year cycle where a CALEA assessor will ensure the policies of the department align with the CALEA standards and visit the area in-person again, rehashing the initial process. This previously happened in October 2019, according to Purifoy.

"Since then we went through our last on-site for the law enforcement side, if you will," Purifoy said. "Now that entire law enforcement standards set includes chapters on training and communications, but the training- and communications-specific accreditations gets way more detailed and into the weeds."

The CALEA standards for law enforcement include use of force, patrol operations, recruiting, hiring, promotions, grievance procedures, internal affairs and more, including some Little Rock police do not need to adhere to because they do not apply.

"There's actually an entire chapter on holding facility, but, since the Little Rock Police Department does not operate a holding facility, we don't have to abide by those standards," Purifoy said.

Only 30 agencies internationally hold the TRI-ARC accreditation from CALEA currently. According to Purifoy, the standards are high enough that it would take some research to find any accrediting committee to rival them.

"I can't think of any other that are this massive," Purifoy said. "So, if you were to ask me even if we left CALEA, who would we go to, I would not have an answer. I would have to do a lot of research on that one."

A CALEA representative did not respond to an email or phone call from a reporter.