Reject myths, get shot for flu

Gov. Asa Hutchinson gets a flu shot Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from Neldia Dycus, a registered nurse for the Arkansas Department of Health, in the governor’s conference room at the state Capitol. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Arkansans shouldn't let the covid-19 pandemic distract them from a more familiar fall and winter foe: Influenza.

Last winter, Arkansas reported about 40,000 cases of flu, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were 118 flu-related deaths, three of which were children, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

"Getting vaccinated against flu is more important now than ever," said Bryan Mader, assistant professor for the U of A System Division of Agriculture and an extension nutrition specialist. "The flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the flu less severe if you do get it, and keep you from spreading flu to your family and friends."

Mader says there are two misconceptions that sometimes prevent people from taking the flu vaccine.

"One common misconception about the flu vaccine is that it can actually give you the flu," he said. "This is not true, and in fact, flu shots are made with inactivated viruses that will not cause illness.

"A second myth is that getting a flu vaccine will increase your risk of getting covid-19," Mader said. "This is also not true, and there is no evidence that getting a flu vaccination increases your risk of becoming ill from a coronavirus, like the one that causes covid-19."

Flu vaccines are available at the local Arkansas Department of Health office (search for a local office at www.healthy.arkansas.gov/local-health-units).

The state Department of Health also holds mass flu clinics at various locations. The department does not charge out-of-pocket costs for a flu shot and does not require insurance for receiving a flu shot, but people are encouraged to bring insurance information if they have it, Mader said.

Arkansans may obtain a flu vaccine through their employer's health insurance program, doctor's office or local pharmacy. Public schools may also offer mass flu clinics (see the schedule at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1X1DhzVQl1jEZ6OEwq0FbCEZhJBSh1qYkNXeSqAJ0JIo/edit?usp=sharing).

Find additional information on the flu at www.uaex.edu/life-skills-wellness/health/covid19/covidvsFLU.aspx.